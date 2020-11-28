Feel Better After THERAPY with Carmen Cusack!

Tony Award-nominee Carmen Cusack is making her Vegas debut with a brand new show at The Space on Dec. 2!

She's best known for her Tony-nominated lead role in the Steve Martin and Edie Brickell musical, Bright Star and was recently featured opposite Tom Hanks in the TriStar film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. She also starred as Elphaba in the Chicago, North American Tour and Australian companies of Wicked; as Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center's revival of South Pacific; as Fantine in Les Misérables on London's West End and more. With everything going on this year, Carmen Cusack has put together a selection of songs that has kept her going during these crazy times.

Enjoy some feel good favorites as well as much needed catharsis during Carmen Cusack's "Therapy," live from Las Vegas.

