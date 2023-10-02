Feature Film PERFECTLY GOOD MOMENT Starring Stephen Carlile To Make NYC Premiere At Chelsea Film Festival

The cast and crew will be in attendance at the screening and Q&A to immediately follow.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Feature Film PERFECTLY GOOD MOMENT Starring Stephen Carlile To Make NYC Premiere At Chelsea Film Festival

Shot on location in NYC and made entirely by New Yorkers, the award-winning revenge thriller Perfectly Good Moment will play its NYC premiere at the Chelsea Film Festival on Saturday, October 14th at 6:15pm. The cast and crew will be in attendance at the screening and Q&A to immediately follow.

The NYC-made thriller film stars Broadway's Stephen Carlile in his leading feature film debut. Carlile is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Scar in The Lion King on Broadway since 2017.

In Perfectly Good Moment, Carlile portrays the charming David who is thrilled when his much younger ex-fiancée Ruby decides to give him another chance. But his hope to resume planning their wedding is thwarted by Ruby's state-of-the-art revenge plot.

Starring opposite Carlile, is New York City-native Amanda Jane Stern as the cunning Ruby. Stern grew up in the New York independent film world, and among her dozens of credits is best known for the topical drama 1 Angry Black Man (which shot in the Bronx). This is also Stern's feature screenwriting debut.

Perfectly Good Moment marks the feature directorial debut for New York-based Lauren Greenhall, whose work celebrates unconventional women. She has directed TV and video for The New Yorker, The New York Post, and the Huffington Post. Her work has been featured by the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NY1, and Gothamist. She was a 2021 resident at the Jewish Film Institute for her documentary Zelda, sponsored by the New York Foundation of the Arts.

"I hope that audiences come for the exciting revenge fantasy but leave with a new way to think about the under-discussed forms of manipulation in relationships," said Greenhall. "I jumped at the opportunity to dissect this dynamic and explore a question that has plagued me for years: what happens when the things that make your relationship passionate and exciting are the same things that make it unbalanced and toxic?"

The film boasts an original score by New York musician Mikey Coltun of the acclaimed rock band Mdou Moctar who played Summerstage at Central Park this past summer.

New York-based Julian Seltzer (HBO's DMX: Don't Try to Understand, and House of Hammer for Discovery+) was the film's producer. Seltzer also co-wrote the story with Stern.

Perfectly Good Moment was shot on location in Soho and Williamsburg by cinematographer Matt Braunsdorf, who recently shot the NYC-set courtroom comedy Out of Order! starring Brooke Shields, and is also a longtime eye behind the camera for Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar.

Perfectly Good Moment had its world premiere at the 2023 Sarasota Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Independent Vision Award. It took home the award for Best Use of Music at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. It won Best Drama Actor (Amanda Jane Stern) and Best Cinematography at the West Sound Film Festival. It won a Special Mention for Best Foreign Feature at London's Unrestricted View Film Festival, where it was also nominated for Best Actor/Best Actress.

Perfectly Good Moment is produced by Phaedra To Black, LLC. Stern, Greenhall, and Carlile are also Producers on the film.




