Family of Zelig Williams Shares Search Update Three Months After Disappearance

The search for Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway dancer and Columbia, South Carolina native, has now reached the three-month mark. Williams, known for his roles in MJ The Musical and Hamilton, vanished under mysterious circumstances on October 3rd, 2024. Despite exhaustive efforts, his case remains unsolved.

Williams had recently returned to Columbia, where he was living with his mother, Kathy Williams, and working as a dance instructor. On the morning of his disappearance, he left home carrying a portfolio, possibly for a brief meeting or drop-off. His car was discovered the next day, abandoned but undamaged, in a parking lot near Congaree National Park, approximately 20 miles southeast of Columbia.

Authorities, family members, local volunteers, and the national search organization We Are The Essentials have scoured the heavily wooded area, which features rivers and streams, but found no trace of Williams. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has not ruled out foul play, though no definitive evidence has been disclosed publicly.

A Facebook update from Williams’ cousin and family spokesperson, Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs, expressed gratitude for ongoing support while emphasizing their belief in foul play:

"The search will continue, but not in the areas that we’ve searched before... We do not believe that Zelig is in the water and we ABSOLUTELY believe that there is foul play related to his disappearance. We know someone knows something and may be too afraid to come forward, we pray that the Creator will touch their heart and mind and move them to help us."

The family has also noted that Williams might have stopped taking prescribed mental health medications around the time of his disappearance, adding to concerns for his well-being.

Williams’ disappearance captured national headlines in October, bolstered by a social media plea from actor Hugh Jackman. Williams had danced in Jackman’s The Man. The Music. The Show. tour in 2019. Jackman shared an Instagram post urging public assistance: "Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return."

Williams' family has worked tirelessly to keep the case in the public eye, hosting press conferences and expanding search efforts. A reward of up to $10,000 remains offered for information leading to his discovery.

As the search enters 2025, the family plans to focus on new areas and strategies. Corbett-Jacobs promised updates on additional search dates and locations in the coming weeks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).