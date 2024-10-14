Family of Missing HAMILTON Alum Zelig Williams Hires Private Investigator

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Authorities in South Carolina are intensifying the search for Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway performer and Columbia, South Carolina native, who has been missing since Thursday, October 3rd. Williams, known for his roles in Hamilton and MJ the Musical, was last seen leaving his Columbia home that morning. His family reported him missing the following day, as confirmed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams' family, increasingly concerned by his uncharacteristic behavior, have now hired a private investigator to assist in their search. Chandra Cleveland, the investigator, believes this case highlights the broader issue of "missing while Black syndrome," where disappearances of Black men and women often receive less media attention, per a CNN report. Cleveland emphasized that the family’s swift action in reporting his disappearance reflects their deep concern. "You can go an hour without speaking to someone, but when you know that’s not their pattern, something needs to be done," she said.

The family reported receiving an SOS alert from Williams' phone about ten minutes after he left home, which further heightened their alarm. According to relatives, the alert, received by friends in New York, suggested a potential crash, but no evidence of a crash has been found.

Williams’ car was discovered on Friday, October 4th, near the Palmetto Trail at the intersection of Bluff Road and McCords Ferry. While authorities recovered the vehicle, Williams remains missing. His family finds it unlikely that he knew the area, given he had only been in Columbia for a few months. "This is not typical behavior for Zelig," emphasized Jay Weaver, Public Information Officer for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, noting that Williams requires medication, which adds to the urgency of the search. Cleveland and the family have been retracing his last known steps, reviewing available camera footage to establish his direction of travel.

Sheriff Leon Lott suggested that foul play could be involved in Williams' disappearance, although the case is still officially classified as a missing person investigation. Cleveland added that Williams "did not wander off" and reiterated the family's suspicions of foul play.

Williams' Broadway career began in 2016 with his debut in Hamilton, and he most recently starred in MJ the Musical. Known for his remarkable talent, Williams was also planning to give back to his community through Broadway boot camps for local youth. His former colleagues, including Hugh Jackman, have been sharing his story, raising awareness for his safe return.

His family remains hopeful and has asked the public for assistance. "We love him, and we just want him home," said Christine Barber, Williams' aunt. "If anyone sees him or knows where he might be, please contact the authorities."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).