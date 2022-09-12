FUNNY GIRL, & JULIET, KPOP & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2022 Fall Season

19 Broadway shows will be participating in the 2022 fall season of Broadway Bridges. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League's initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to experience a Broadway show before graduation. More information is available at BroadwayBridges.org.

Through Broadway Bridges, New York City DOE high schools are offered $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. The tickets are purchased based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

Last spring, 15,156 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges, making it the program's biggest season to date. Nearly 65% of students who were surveyed shared that their experience with Broadway Bridges was their first time attending a Broadway show. The program, now in its sixth season, has introduced more than 60,000 New York City DOE sophomores and chaperones to Broadway.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

Aladdin

& Juliet

Beetlejuice

Chicago

Death of a Salesman

Funny Girl

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Into the Woods

Kimberly Akimbo

KPOP

Leopoldstadt

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

Six

Topdog/Underdog

Wicked

"As the fall brings students back to school and Broadway kicks off an exciting new season, Broadway Bridges brilliantly combines the best of both worlds," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We are thankful to the 19 Broadway shows participating in the fall 2022 Broadway Bridges program. Our continued partnership with the Department of Education and the United Federation of Teachers helps make the goal of Broadway Bridges possible, which is to provide each New York City public high school student access to live theatre."

"As school gets back underway, it is essential that we continue to prioritize the arts as an essential component in the education of our children. I am proud to continue our partnership with Broadway Bridges and help the young students and artists of New York City experience the magic of Broadway," said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. "Thanks to everyone who makes this possible for our students. Our kids will thrive when they have the chance to truly immerse themselves in all the amazing arts opportunities our city has to offer."

"Experiencing a Broadway show can be a life-changing event for our students. They leave the theatre saying, 'I want to do that,' whether it's the music or acting or lighting or dialogue. Suddenly it's real. Our educators build on that excitement to help students create that future. I thank our partners at Broadway Bridges for opening this door for so many New York City children," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers.

Launched in 2017, The Broadway League's Broadway Bridges initiative is offered to New York City Department of Education high schools in the five boroughs. Since its inception, 560 public high schools have registered to participate in the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. Working in close partnership with the Department of Education Office of Arts & Special Projects, Broadway Bridges supports the work of already established theatre arts programs in schools by offering tenth graders the opportunity to attend a Broadway show.

Watch a video highlighting the program's impact on students. Donations to support the program can be made at www.broadwaybridges.org/donate.