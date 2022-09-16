FUNNY GIRL, BEETLEJUICE, COME FROM AWAY & More Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Virtual chats with Tony Award winners, limited edition Al Hirschfeld prints signed by Broadway icons and hard-to-get opening night tickets are just a few of the items now open for early bids for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' much-anticipated Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Plus, nine more Broadway shows have now joined the lineup of 52 tables filling the heart of New York City's Theater District.

This year's edition will again feature ways to participate both in person and online, keeping the beloved Broadway fan event accessible to theater lovers around the world.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is set for 10 am - 7 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Adding to the abundance of unique theatrical treasures for fans to discover are Broadway shows Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Hadestown, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six and Some Like it Hot. They join the previously announced Aladdin, Company, Into the Woods, The Kite Runner, The Music Man, The Phantom of the Opera, POTUS, A Strange Loop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Wicked. More than 38 theatrical organizations will fill the remaining flea market tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets. The full list of participants and map of tables is available at broadwaycares.org/flea.

Always the capstone to the in-person event, the live auction will begin at 5 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber and the esteemed Nick Nicholson will serve as host and auctioneer.

The live auction lots offer Broadway fans the chance to bid on rare theater memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences. Live auction lots available now for early bidding online include:

● Signed Al Hirschfeld illustration giclées of Betty Buckley from Cats; Cher from Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean; Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters from Sunday in the Park with George and special Tony Award recipient Bruce Springsteen, plus a framed color giclée of the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, signed by Hirschfeld himself.

● One-on-one virtual meetings with Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, Chita Rivera and Lillias White, Tony nominee Sara Bareilles and more

● Lunch with two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy, an Emmy Award winner and veteran of nine Broadway shows who's currently starring in the HBO Max series The Gilded Age

● Zoom meetings with Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and two VIP house seats to see him in the return of the Tony-winning revival Take Me Out and with Tony winner Victoria Clark plus two VIP house seats to see her in this season's highly anticipated musical Kimberly Akimbo

● Opening night performance tickets to and signed Playbills from 1776, Almost Famous, KPOP, Leopoldstadt, The Piano Lesson, Ohio State Murders, Some Like it Hot, Topdog/Underdog and more

For Broadway fans who can't attend the in-person event, Broadway Cares is once again offering exciting theatrical keepsakes and collectibles exclusively through "FleaBay," at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. FleaBay lots will be posted beginning Monday, September 19, through the night of Saturday, September 24. Most items will be available for immediate purchase through eBay's "Buy It Now" feature, rather than bidding through the typical auction. Once an item is sold out, it is gone.

Early bidding also has already begun for the silent auction lots . Bidding will continue for the silent auction items in Shubert Alley during the in-person event, with lots rotating every 30 minutes between 10 am and 4 pm.

In lieu of the Autograph Table and Photo Booth, Broadway Cares will be offering the opportunity to sign up for a limited number of one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars (to take place at a later date). Details will be announced next week.

The 36th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is sponsored by Mark Fisher Fitness, The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.