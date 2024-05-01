FROM THE BACK OF THE HOUSE Memoir Of A Broadway Theatre Manager, To Be Published In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dan Landon was a Broadway theatre manager for nearly 40 years, working on more than 9000 performances of 50 shows.

He has written his memoir, From the Back of the House, which will be published by Ibis Books on June 13, 2024 when it will be available, priced at $14.99, at https://ibisbooks.shop/b/fromthebackofthehouse , Amazon, and other online booksellers as an ebook or paperback.

On Tuesday July 9, Tony Award winning actress Priscilla Lopez joins Landon at the Drama Book Shop in Manhattan for a book signing and talk back at 7:30 PM. Reserve tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-the-back-of-the-house-memoir-of-a-broadway-theatre-manager-tickets-874007619317?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Concurrent with the publication of From the Back of the House, Landon's new comedy, Happy Dale, will premiere at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts in Sarasota, Florida.

Says Dan Landon, “This is my love letter to Broadway and all the stars and luminaries my job allowed me to meet and know. In these pages you'll meet them, too, as they wait in the wings, glow in the spotlight, and take their bows.”

Says Priscilla Lopez, “I loved it! Dan Landon gives us an in-depth look into his thirty-seven-year career primarily as the House Manager at the Barrymore Theatre. His day-to-day responsibilities and touching base with all who work within the walls and keeping all the moving parts running like a well-oiled machine is the challenge. Whatever goes wrong, he makes right. While enlightening us to the histories of our beloved Broadway theatres he tells of his funny personal encounters with the many stars who passed through his stage door, as well as dignitaries and sometimes the not so dignified famously unruly patrons who have filled the seats. Dan Landon truly fills the role of MASTER OF “THE BACK” OF THE HOUSE giving us a fun fast read and shares with us his dedication and love of theatre.”

Spanning from 1978-2018 the book shares backstage and onstage stories of Landon's encounters with Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Fosse, Ian McKellan, Bernadette Peters, Robert De Niro, August Wilson, Alec Baldwin, Kathleen Turner, Jessica Lange, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Madeline Kahn, Paul McCartney, Stephen Sondheim, Tom Stoppard, David Mamet, Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, Hillary Clinton, Al Pacino, Richard Dreyfuss, Patti LuPone, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Daniel Craig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Denzel Washington.

About the Author

Dan Landon began his career in New York as an actor, appearing on Broadway (for one opening night) and Off-Broadway. He then turned to theatre management, first at the American Place Theatre, then with the producer Alexander Cohen, and lastly, for over three decades with The Shubert Organization. Dan is a produced playwright and published novelist. His first novel was Lefty: How Dutch Schultz Tried to Fix the 1932 World Series. His plays, Punchy, The Night The Lights Went Out, Two Detectives, Gatsby: a New American Musical, and the one-acts, Basic Training and The Dry, Dry Desert of the Mind, have been produced Off-off Broadway and in regional theatre. He lived for many years in Montclair, New Jersey with his wife, Lyle, and their three children. After his retirement they moved to Bradenton, Florida, where both he and Lyle are now very active in the theatre scene down on the Gulf Coast.

