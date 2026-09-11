Eliane Elias, Nicole Henry, Coltrane Centennial Celebration and More Set for Birdland

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Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have revealed their programming for September 14-27, with two weeks of performances spanning jazz, cabaret and more.

Highlights include Grammy-winning pianist and vocalist Eliane Elias, A Night With Nicole Henry, a centennial celebration of John Coltrane featuring Jimmy Greene, Troy Roberts, Helen Sung, Steve Smith and Lonnie Plaxico, Bryce Edwards' Frivolity Hour, the Emma Smith Quartet, Bill Mays Trio, Matt Wilson's Good Trouble and the world premiere of Ed Neumeister's NeuNeuNonet.

Recurring Birdland favorites will also return throughout the two weeks, including Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Bryce Edwards' Frivolity Hour

Bryce Edwards will bring his Frivolity Hour back to Birdland Jazz Club on September 14 at 7 p.m. The nouveau vaudevillian will perform traditional jazz and early 20th-century popular music alongside Scott Ricketts on cornet, Ricky Alexander on clarinet and alto saxophone, Conal Fowkes on piano and Jay Rattman on bass saxophone.

Eliane Elias

Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Eliane Elias will play Birdland Jazz Club September 15-19. The Brazilian pianist, vocalist and composer has released 33 albums and sold more than 2.5 million records. Her 2021 album Mirror Mirror, featuring duets with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album.

Elias released her latest recording, Ao Vivo, in May 2026. She will be joined at Birdland by bassist Marc Johnson, drummer Rafael Barata and guitarist Leandro Pellegrino.

Emma Smith Quartet

London-born vocalist Emma Smith will bring her quartet to Birdland Theater September 18-19 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Smith was named Parliamentary Jazz Vocalist of the Year in 2024 and Jazz Act of the Year at the 2024 Jools Holland Boisdale Music Awards. Her credits include collaborations with Michael Bublé, The Quincy Jones Orchestra, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Pelt, Wayne Escoffery and Postmodern Jukebox.

Jon De Lucia's Dave Brubeck Octet Project

Saxophonist and arranger Jon De Lucia will lead his Dave Brubeck Octet Project at Birdland Jazz Club on September 20 at 5:30 p.m. Working in partnership with the Brubeck Living Legacy and Brubeck Archive, the ensemble has turned its attention to Brubeck's rarely heard octet repertoire from 1946-50.

Bill Mays Trio

Pianist Bill Mays will lead his trio at Birdland Theater on September 20 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Across his career, Mays has performed with artists including Sarah Vaughan, Frank Sinatra, Al Jarreau, Anita O'Day, Art Pepper, Sonny Stitt, Clark Terry, Gerry Mulligan and Benny Golson, in addition to working extensively as a composer and arranger for film, television and the concert stage.

A Night With Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry and her band will return to Birdland Jazz Club on September 21 at 7 p.m. The vocalist marks a 20-year recording career that has included eight albums, a Soul Train Award for Best Traditional Jazz Performance and four Top Ten Billboard placements. The evening will feature standards and selections from across American popular music, along with Henry's recent single "Everything Is Fine."

Coltrane Revisited Centennial Celebration

Birdland will mark the 100th anniversary of John Coltrane's birth with a special edition of its annual Coltrane Revisited series September 22-26.

The engagement also marks the 25th anniversary of Coltrane Revisited at Birdland. This year's lineup features Jimmy Greene and Troy Roberts on saxophones, Helen Sung on piano, Lonnie Plaxico on bass and Steve Smith on drums.

Matt Wilson's Good Trouble

Matt Wilson's Good Trouble will perform at Birdland Theater September 25-27 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. The engagement follows the release of the group's new recording, Love Is The Whole Thing, a sequel to Wilson's 2024 album Good Trouble.

The ensemble features Wilson on drums, Tia Fuller on alto saxophone, Dawn Clement on piano and vocals, Jeff Lederer on tenor saxophone and clarinet and Ben Allison on bass.

Ed Neumeister's NeuNeuNonet

Trombonist, composer and arranger Ed Neumeister will give the world premiere of his nine-piece NeuNeuNonet at Birdland Jazz Club on September 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The ensemble features Scott Wendholt on trumpet, Ben Kono on soprano and alto saxophone, Adam Kolker on tenor saxophone and clarinet, Neumeister on trombone, Carl Maraghi on baritone saxophone and bass clarinet, Neal Kirkwood on piano, Bruce Arnold on guitar, John Hébert on bass and Rob Garcia on drums.

Returning Birdland Favorites

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks will continue their Monday and Tuesday residency at Birdland Theater on September 14-15 and 21-22. Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns September 14 and 21, with Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band plays September 16 and 23, while Frank Vignola's Guitar Night returns on those same Wednesdays. The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band performs September 17 and 24, and The Birdland Big Band takes the stage September 18 and 25.

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio will perform early sets on September 19 and 26, while The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, appears September 20 and 27.

Programming runs September 14-27 at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater in New York City.

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