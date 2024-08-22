FRIGID Nightcap to Presents CARNIVAL CHAOS: A Late-Night Circus Of The Absurd

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York is set to present its latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, August 30th at 11pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into a miniature midway of mayhem with "Carnival Chaos"!

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher, FRIGID Nightcap: Carnival Chaos promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that brings big top energy to an intimate space.

"We're taking everything you love about the circus and carnival and turning it on its head," says Gibbons-Brown. "It's like Barnum & Bailey meets Brooklyn basement party."

The lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:

Liz Lucarini presents "Not So Pie-ous Pierrot," a silent film-inspired pantomime set to Sweeney Todd's "The Worst Pies in London." Donning a handmade vintage Pierrot costume, Lucarini promises a delicious blend of Broadway and buffoonery.

The Strange Girlzz, inspired by vintage freak show advertisements, bring a troupe of peculiar performers to the stage. Led by Brittyn Dion Bonham, they'll explore themes of otherness with a mix of theatricality and commentary.

Caroline Gayle, known as The Ginger Witch, brings her darker brand of magic to the carnival. A veteran of the Magic Castle and current performer with Company XIV, Gayle will showcase her thrilling roulette routine and daring human blockhead act.

"Daisy" channels Harley Quinn in a burlesque act complete with confetti, flash paper, and nerf guns. Set to "Sucker for Pain" from the Suicide Squad soundtrack, it promises to be as chaotic as it is alluring.

Petros The Beast rounds out the evening with a male burlesque act that's larger than life. Standing at 6'6" and 380 pounds, Petros brings rookie energy and veteran confidence to a performance set to Bruno Mars' "Gorilla."

"Our goal with FRIGID Nightcap has always been to create a space where the unexpected thrives," adds Fisher. "Carnival Chaos is the perfect embodiment of that spirit - it's highbrow meets lowbrow, classic meets contemporary, all with a hefty dose of weird."

FRIGID Nightcap: Carnival Chaos plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, August 30th at 11pm. Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine. Livestream options are available for $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix

Step right up to the big top of bizarre, where the tent is small, but the chaos is colossal!