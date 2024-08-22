FRIGID Nightcap to Presents CARNIVAL CHAOS: A Late-Night Circus Of The Absurd

Hosted by Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher, expect circus-inspired acts and unique performances.
FRIGID New York is set to present its latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, August 30th at 11pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into a miniature midway of mayhem with "Carnival Chaos"!
Hosted by the dynamic duo of Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher, FRIGID Nightcap: Carnival Chaos promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that brings big top energy to an intimate space.
"We're taking everything you love about the circus and carnival and turning it on its head," says Gibbons-Brown. "It's like Barnum & Bailey meets Brooklyn basement party."
The lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:
"Our goal with FRIGID Nightcap has always been to create a space where the unexpected thrives," adds Fisher. "Carnival Chaos is the perfect embodiment of that spirit - it's highbrow meets lowbrow, classic meets contemporary, all with a hefty dose of weird."
FRIGID Nightcap: Carnival Chaos plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, August 30th at 11pm. Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine. Livestream options are available for $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix
Step right up to the big top of bizarre, where the tent is small, but the chaos is colossal!
Videos