FOX Picks Up FLITHY RICH Starring Corey Cott, Kim Cattrall for 2019-2020 Season

FOX has announced that Filthy Rich, starring Kim Cattrall and Corey Cott, has been picked up to series. The announcement was made by Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, today during the unveiling of the FOX primetime slate for the 2019-2020 television season to the national advertising community during its annual Upfront Presentation at the Beacon Theatre.

From writer/director Tate Taylor ("Ma," "The Help," "The Girl on the Train") comes Filthy Rich, a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect - more correctly, collide - with outrageously soapy results.

Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family's patriarch, Eugene (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us," "24: Legacy"), dies in a plane crash (or so we think), leaving Margaret (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kim Cattrall, "Sex and the City"), a now-"Oprah" to the religious and Southern communities, to take charge of THE FAMILY business.

Cott stars as Eric, one of the Monreaux children, the couple's ambitious son, who assumes he will now run the show. The rest of the cast includes Melia Kreiling as Ginger Sweet, Aubrey Dollar as Rose Monreaux, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Antonio Rivera, Mark L. Young as Jason Conley, Olivia Macklin as Becky Monreaux, with Steve Harris as Franklin Lee and Gerald McRaney as Eugene Monreaux.

The series is based on the New Zealand format created by Filthy Productions Limited.

Cott is best known for starring on Broadway in shows such as Bandstand, Gigi and Newsies. Filthy Rich will be his first TV series regular role.

Cattrall starred on Broadway in Private Lives and Wild Honey, but she is best known for playing Samantha on Sex and the City, which earned her a Golden Globe Award and five Emmy nominations.





