FLIP CIRCUS Comes to New Jersey and New York This Spring

Announcing the debut of FLIP Circus, an entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family which celebrates the great American circus tradition.

Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped big top tent, FLIP Circus brings families and friends together for an intimate new show highlighting the enduring human spirit. Get ready to be amazed, astounded and amused as the debut national tour kicks off with stops at Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, NJ (March 4 - 21), the Staten Island Mall in Staten Island, NY (March 25 - April 11) and Cross Country Center in Yonkers, NY (April 15 - May 2). Tickets are on sale now.

Circuses have entertained American audiences for over 200 years. With so much competing for our attention these days, FLIP Circus (www.flipcircus.com) invites people to step away from their screens for an affordable, real-life entertainment experience they'll never forget. World-class clowns, acrobats, jugglers and daredevils display their talents right in front of them as no audience member is more than 50 feet from the ring. Whether it's a family outing, a day out with friends or a special date night, FLIP Circus is the perfect place to celebrate life and make lasting memories together.

Italy's Bello Brothers weave side-splitting humor throughout the show which features a cast of circus superstars from across the U.S. and around the world. Hold your breath as the Globe of Death Motorcycles whiz and whir at breakneck speeds inside a steel ball. Marvel at the grace and strength of the Alexa Swing Pole act and Shirley Larible's dazzling aerial strap act. America's own Chicago AllStars astound with incredible acrobatics. Two of the world's finest jugglers, Dede Larible and Luva, each present their own sensational style of this timeless art form. The multi-talented Bingo Group fills the tent with their lively energy and their inspired dancing, Pulse and Straps acts as the live FLIP Circus Band keeps the party going from beginning to end. FLIP Circus is honoring and celebrating authentic American entertainment. It's an event you won't want to miss!

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets start at $25.00 (children) and $40.00 (adults) with senior/military/handicap discounts available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement.

The health and safety of FLIP Circus' cast, crew and audience is of the utmost importance. The company adheres to all national, state and city COVID-19 guidelines and has put in place numerous measures inside and outside their tent to ensure compliance and the safety of all.