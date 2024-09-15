FINAL CALLBACK: A MISSION TO SAVE MUSICAL COMEDY To Debut at The Upright Citizens Brigade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WARNING: Musical comedy will die in New York...unless these comedians can save it. FINAL CALLBACK will debut at The Upright Citizens Brigade New York on September 30th at 8:30pm.

The leading comedy theater in the nation, UCB NY recently had its grand reopening, harkening back to stars that have graced their stage such as as Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Donald Glover, John Mulaney, Ayo Edebiri, and MANY more comedy legends!

However, New York City has a problem, and the only thing that can fix it is the sweet dulcet tones of musical comedians. Thankfully, host Tony Harkin has assembled their final choices for one last callback. Watch as the musical stars of NYC comedy take the stage for their last shot at superstardom, higher than their normal stardom.

With musical improv, dance, even a Broadway parody, Tony loves both music and judging their peers to see if they can keep musical comedy alive, and there will be PLENTY of both.

Featuring some of NYC's greatest performers

Caroline Baniewicz (Barstool Sketch, Pup Punk)

HELL YEAH! MUSICAL IMPROV (Timeout NY)

THE HOTTIE BOP HOTTIES (Under St. Marks)

NYU's LALAHAHA

MARISSA HECKER (Shamilton)

Hosted and Produced by Tony Harkin (Kids Jeopardy!)

The show will debut on Monday, September 30th at 8:30PM EST. Doors open at 8:15PM EST. Tickets can be purchased now for $10. Day-of tickets will be $15, so be sure to purchase those tickets ahead of time!