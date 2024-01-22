FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Director Norman Jewison Dies at 97

Jewison died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Obituaries
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Director Norman Jewison Dies at 97

Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar director Norman Jewison has passed away at 97.

Jewison's publicist confirmed that he died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

He was nominated for an Oscar for directing the 1971 film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, starring Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon, and Paul Mann. Following Fiddler on the Roof, he directed and co-adapted Jesus Christ Superstar for the big screen. The 1973 movie musical starred Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson, Yvonne Elliman, Barry Dennen, Bob Bingham, Larry Marshall, and more.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Director Norman Jewison Dies at 97
Cher and Norman Jewison

Jewison also directed Moonstruck, which starred Cher, Nicolas Cage, Danny Aiello, Olympia Dukakis, and Vincent Gardenia. Cher's performance in the feature earned her an Academy Award.

He also directed a Harry Belafonte-led television program in 1960, which was the first American television special starring a Black performer. He collaborated with Judy Garland on a 1961 television special, also directing episodes of her CBS variety show.

Jewison also helmed The Broadway of Lerner and Loewe, which featured performances from Julie Andrews and Maurice Chevalier.

Born on July 21, 1926, in Toronto, Norman Jewison grew up staging and performing in shows and musical comedies at his high school. 

He is survived by his wife, Lynne St. David-Jewison, his three children, and his five grandchildren.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



