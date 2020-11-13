FIAF Presents Free Livestream Of Le Petit Gala

The event takes place on November 16.

On Monday, November 16, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) presents a free livestreamed event celebrating FIAF's cultural and artistic mission. Le Petit Gala - A Soirée Outside the Box brings together performances from three trailblazing artists who have been inspired by French and Francophone cultures: artist/performer Jonah Bokaer, noted FlexN dancer Cal Hunt, and opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo, Through their visionary work, they transcend border, genre, and language.

The program includes the world premiere of Softer Distances from Jonah Bokaer, which also features costumes and a video from the design collective threeASFOUR. Cal Hunt will also present a new work Gliding: From Brooklyn to Paris, a reflection on his time performing at the Opéra de Paris. Anthony Roth Costanzo, accompanied by Bryan Wagorn, closes the event with a survey of French songs from the 18th-century composer Gluck to 20th-century chanteuse Juliette Gréco.

The full program follows:

Softer Distances

Jonah Bokaer Choreography

Tunisian-American artist and choreographer Jonah Bokaer and his collaborators present the live world premiere of a work for five dancers. Created under the conditions of social distancing, he finds liberation within these new limitations, inventing new ways of performing together, and exploring the idea of "softer distances" in physical space.

Gliding: From Brooklyn to Paris

Cal Hunt (dancer)

A specialist in gliding style of FlexN dance, Cal Hunt has toured the world and was a featured dancer in the Opéra de Paris's acclaimed production of Les Indes Galantes. He reflects on his time in Paris here, translating his personal experience into movement.

France en chansons

Anthony Roth Costanzo (countertenor)

Brian Wagorn (piano)

Acclaimed opera star Anthony Roth Costanzo surveys three centuries of French song, examining its profound connections to poetry ("L'invitation au voyage" by Henri Duparc), early foundations in opera ("J'ai perdu mon Eurydice" from Gluck's Orphée et Euridyce), and evolution into the popular variété française with an homage to 20th-century chanteuse Juliette Gréco ("Sous le ciel de Paris").

