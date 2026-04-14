F. Murray Abraham, Shereen Ahmed and More to Star in MY FAIR LADY IN CONCERT at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre will present its 2026 Annual Gala Benefit, Lerner and Lowe’s My Fair Lady In Concert, which will take place at The Town Hall on Monday June 8, 2026, at 7PM. The evening will be directed by Charlotte Moore (It’s A Wonderful Life) and Ciarán O’Reilly (Ulster American), with music direction by John Bell (Finian’s Rainbow).

Melissa Vogel Brown will be the recipient of this year's Irish Repertory Theatre Visionary Leadership Award. She serves as Associate General Counsel & Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. She has been connected to Irish Rep since the beginning and was instrumental in helping to formalize the governance and financial structures that allowed the organization to grow with confidence.

Irish Repertory Theatre’s 2026 Annual Gala Benefit will feature a one-night-only concert presentation of Lerner & Loewe's musical masterpiece My Fair Lady. Featuring beloved songs including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “On the Street Where You Live,” this special occasion offers the rare pleasure of experiencing this legendary musical score, performed by an extraordinary company of Broadway stars accompanied by a full orchestra and chorus. Join Irish Rep as their community of artists and audiences come together for this festive celebration of Shaw’s iconic Irish wit, and Lerner & Loewe’s unforgettable score.

Performers for the evening will include Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Beckett Briefs), Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady), Melissa Errico (Dear Liar), Tony Award nominee John Douglas Thompson (Endgame), Gary Troy (The Dead, 1904), and Nik Walker (Spamalot), with a special virtual introduction by Julie Andrews. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Concert-only tickets start at $75, are on sale now to Irish Rep members, and will go on sale to the public beginning Friday April 17. Patron Packages include a festive dinner following the performance at Bryant Park Grill and are on sale now.