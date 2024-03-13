Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Regional Theater-Set Comedy EARLYBIRD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlybird, a new comedy film, satirizes and celebrates the world of regional theatre.

BroadwayWorld is exclusively unveiling the trailer for the feature film today ahead of its premiere On Demand on March 26.

In this underdog comedy from writer/director Martin Kazsubowski (Christopher Darling), a desperate theater owner aims to revive his struggling business with off-the-wall productions, all the while losing sight of why he chose this life at all.

The film also features Josh Koopman, Julie Pope, Amanda Platt, and Chloe Skoczen. It is produced by Kristen Peterson Kazsubowski, Martin Kazsubowski, and Joshua Koopman.