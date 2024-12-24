Exclusive: Watch Highlights from Broadway Sings Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the third consecutive year and following two sold-out runs, you can ring in the holiday season with a cast of Broadway stars belting out the original arrangements made famous by Mariah Carey’s two groundbreaking holiday albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You. As if that wasn’t epic enough, the night will be capped off with a few classic Mariah songs to send you into the winter wonderland, a perfect complement to the festive atmosphere within.

Broadway Sings Mariah Carey is part of a unique concert series in which Broadway singers and a full, 14-piece orchestra come together to perform the now-classic holiday hits of Mariah Carey. On December 26, they'll return to the Cutting Room for two encore performances at 5p and 8p.



Performers include: Tamika Lawrence, Meecah, Keri René Fuller, Kailey Boyle, Michelle Beth Herman, Josh Walker, Alyssa Wray, Alysha Umphress, Nio Levon, Lala, D’Nasya Jordan, Montria Walker, and Castrata.

Check out exclusive highlights from the December 22 show, featuring clips of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "O, Holy Night," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and more!