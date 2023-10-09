Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID Documentary on THE LARAMIE PROJECT Subject Matthew Shepard

The life and legacy of Matthew Shepard will be honored in The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime, premiering tonight, October 9th from 9-11PM ET/PT on ID.

The documentary, which comes ahead of the 25th Anniversary of Matthew’s passing, features Tony nominee Andrew Rannells discussing his connection to the story.

Watch an exclusive video clip from the documentary below, featuring Rannells reading a letter that Shepard had sent to his mother.

Matthew Shepard's life is also discussed and honored in the popular play The Laramie Project, which features real interviews with members of Shepard's town, journal entries, and news reports.

The documentary also includes interviews from Matthew’s friends and allies, local journalists and community members. Key celebrity voices who were deeply affected by Matthew’s story are also present, with Rosie O’Donnell and Adam Lambert joining Rannells.

The Matthew Shepard Story will also focus on the progress society has made since his passing and the work that still needs to be done.

Andrew Rannells can currently be seen on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical. His other stage credits include The Book of Mormon, Hairspray, Hedwig & the Angry Inch, Falsettos, Hamilton, The Boys In the Band, and more.

Watch the exclusive video clip here: