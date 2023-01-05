Exclusive: Watch Andrea Martin In a Musical Clip From HELPSTERS on Apple TV+

"Helpsters" season three returns with all-new episodes on Friday, January 6, featuring an impressive lineup of Broadway guest stars.

Ahead of the new season's premiere, BroadwayWorld is sharing an exclusive musical clip of Tony winner Andrea Martin as "the fastest grocery stacker in the supermarket" in an upcoming episode. Watch Martin discover her superpower below!

Joining Martin in season three of the series is Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mario Cantone, Sunita Mani, Alex Newell, Ephraim Sykes, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

The acclaimed series follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out-because everything starts with a plan.

The recipient of a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, "Helpsters" has been recognized as "immersive, educational and entertaining." The series teaches young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more.

Andrea Martin's theatre credits include the Lincoln Center Theater adaptation of Moss Hart's Act One; My Favorite Year, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards; the recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof; Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations); Exit the King (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Oklahoma! (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations); Candide (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations); and the legendary Toronto production of Godspell

Watch the exclusive clip here: