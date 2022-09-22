Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive Video: First Look At Sally Struthers, A.J. Holmes & More in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada Theatre

Young Frankenstein runs through October 9th. .

Sep. 22, 2022  

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are presenting the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman, choreography by James Gray, musical direction and conducted by Benet Braun and directed by Jeff Whiting. Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein will preview on Friday, September 16 at 8 pm & Saturday, September 17 at 2 pm (with an opening on Saturday, September 17 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Get an exclusive first look at the company in action below!

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation The Producers, we bring you legendary actress Sally Struthers ("All In The Family," "Gilmore Girls") starring as "Frau Blücher" in this electrifying musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' brilliantly funny film which will leave you in stitches.

Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous inventor Doctor Frankenstein, reluctantly inherits the family estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick named Igor and lab assistant Inga, Frederick finds himself following in the mad-scientist tradition of his ancestor, creating a monster for this century. When the monster escapes, hilarity abounds. London reviewers called it "a love letter to American vaudeville" and "an evening of gloriously impure fun." Please note: For mature audiences - with a sense of humor! Contains mature humor, adult language, and sexual innuendo and situations.

Joining Sally Struthers as "Frau Blücher" will be A.J. Holmes as "Frederick Frankenstein," Sarah Wolter as "Elizabeth," Trent Mills as "The Monster," Maggie Ek as "Inga," Wesley Slade as "Igor," and Greg North as "Inspector Kemp & The Hermit." The Ensemble will feature Lexi Cross, Isabella De Souza Moore, Carl Draper, Cheyenne Green, Colby Hamann, Grant Hodges, Missy Marion, Ryan Perry Marks, Elle May Patterson, Austin Schulte, and Rodrigo Varandas.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2
September 21, 2022

It's week 2 and BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Into the Woods on Broadway with our new vlog series by Kennedy Kanagawa, who puppeteers breakout star Milky White on Broadway.
VIDEO: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODDVIDEO: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD
September 21, 2022

Kokandy Productions is continuing its 10th anniversary season with an intimate, in-the-round revival of Stephen Sondheim’s macabre masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The production is playing at the Chopin Theatre through November 6. Get a first look at footage from the production here!
Photos & Video: See Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks & More at THE PIANO LESSON First PreviewPhotos & Video: See Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks & More at THE PIANO LESSON First Preview
September 20, 2022

The first-ever performance of the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson is now in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Get a first look at photos and video here!
VIDEO: Crystal Lucas-Perry Releases 'With A Me' Inspired by Her Journey as John Adams in 1776VIDEO: Crystal Lucas-Perry Releases 'With A Me' Inspired by Her Journey as John Adams in 1776
September 20, 2022

Crystal Lucas-Perry has released a heartfelt, empowering music video and original song, “With A Me”, inspired by her journey as John Adams in the musical 1776, currently in previews on Broadway. Watch here!
VLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New SeriesVLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New Series
September 17, 2022

This week on the first of three episodes (one for each midnight), Kanagawa takes us behind the scenes, asks his cast members for some character insights, shows us some pranks, and gives us the inside scoop on dollar Friday. 