Exclusive VIDEO: Megan Hilty Joins Project Angel Food For Good with Two Thanksgiving Week Events

Tony-nominee Megan Hilty joins Project Angel Food for two events Thanksgiving week. First, she is headlining the organization's Night of Gratitude & Song on Sunday, November 22; then she is delivering meals on Thanksgiving to those in need day with her daughter Viola. We've got first look at her singing below!

For Project Angel Food's Night of Gratitude & Song live-stream event, Megan (Noise's Off, Wicked, 9 to 5, Smash) performs "For Good" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" with husband Brian Gallagher. Megan says she chose the songs because, "They are relevant for the time we are living in. It's my way of supporting and saying thank you to the many volunteers, donors and frontline staff members who have worked so hard to make sure Project Angel Food clients never have to miss a meal during this pandemic."

Since March, Project Angel Food has grown from serving 1,500 per day, to 2,300 critically ill people per day as COVID-19 continues to ravage this vulnerable population - an increase of 54%. Project Angel Food was founded in 1989 in response to the AIDS crisis and has served 13 million meals to date.

The event, hosted by Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds), includes performances by Megan, Adam Lambert (who appeared in Wicked with Megan before his American Idol fame, Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist), Juan Pablo Di Pace(Dashing in December, Dancing with the Stars), Ava Maybee (Lay Low), Thelma Houston (Grammy winner), with Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Michael Nouri (Victor/Victoria, Forty Carats, Yellowstone), and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond).The virtual event is free and streams live at angelfood.org/gratitude (Sunday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m. PST).

In addition to performing, Megan will take a hands-on approach to philanthropy as she and her daughter Viola join 200 volunteers to deliver 1,900 meals to Project Angel Food clients on Thanksgiving Day.

Megan says, "We are delivering a full traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie to over 1,900 critically ill people who are homebound and often alone. It is all contactless and I want my daughter to be part of it to see people taking care of each other and to see it's important to give back."

Project Angel Food provides medically tailored meals to people who are living with life-threatening illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, etc. Because Project Angel Food clients are most vulnerable to COVID-19, or have COVID-19, the services have never been as vital as they are today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Sharon Stone, Matt Bomer, Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Lee Curtis, Susan Sarandon, Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, Lisa Rinna, Kristin Chenoweth, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Anne Lennox, Billy Idol, Olivia Newton John and others have joined Project Angel Food's COVID-19 relief efforts.

