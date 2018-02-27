Exclusive: See Highlights of George Takei in ALLEGIANCE in Los Angeles

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at East West Players (EWP) and the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) production of ALLEGIANCE in Los Angeles, starring George Takei. Check out the video below!

Co-produced by EWP and JACCC by special arrangement with Sing Out, Louise! Productions and ATA, with performances at JACCC's Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles from February 21-April 1, 2018. Previews ran from February 21-25, with the Opening Night performance and reception tomorrow, February 28.

With music and lyrics by Jay Kuo and a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione, Allegiance tells the story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 120,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei, fiercely protests the government's treatment of her people. An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, Allegiance follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves. Allegiance had its 2012 world premiere in a record-breaking engagement at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and played on Broadway from 2015-16 at The Shubert Organization's Longacre Theatre.

