Exclusive: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Väinämöinen's Soliloquy' From KALEVALA THE MUSICAL in the Studio

We're bringing you an exclusive look behind the scenes in the studio with Ramin Karimloo as he sings 'Väinämöinen's Soliloquy' from the upcoming Original Concept Album for Kalevala The Musical!

Check out the video below!

Additionally, Kalevala: The Musical's concept album team is releasing a single ahead of their release of the highly anticipated concept album. "Väinämöinen Creates.", starring Ramin Karimloo, Ariel Neydavoud, and the cast, will drop on June 10th. The original concept album for Kalevala, The Musical (book, music, and lyrics by Johanna Telander) is produced by Quentin Garzón and co-produced by Kristi Roosmaa. It features orchestrations by Marko Hilpo and has been mixed by Jay Alton at Alton Audio, and mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering. PR & Marketing by Petra Haapamäki and Jenni Niemi.

The album features Tony and Olivier nominee ​​Ramin Karimloo, Julia Murney, Marina Pires, Quentin Garzón, Reeta Vestman, Omer Shàish, Natalie Toro, Johanna Telander, Kay Trinidad, Alyssa Fox, Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Madison Claire Parks, Kristi Roosmaa, Nirvaan Pal, and Davna Ceron. The Ensemble includes Angeline Mirenda, Ariel Neydavoud, Brittany Rodin, Clay Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Eeppi Ursin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Morita Colletti, Joey Boover, John Koski, Kimberly Immanuel, Marc Christopher, Markus Kaitila, Marshall Ross, Mikael Haavisto, Nicholas Leung, Nicole Corris, Noel Houle-von Behren, Olivia Valli, Petra Jasmiina, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Stephen Velasquez. The Band consists of Marko Hilpo, Una Tone, Lydia Hull, Nadir Aslam, Katie Chambers, Magdalena Kress, Olli Hirvonen, Ian Riley, Arei Sekiguchi, Kate Amrine, Julie Dombroski, Jessica Santiago, Liann Cline, Johanna Telander, Justin Vance, Tom Kmiecik.

Johanna Telander: "Väinämöinen Creates is a song about a person stepping foot into the world for the very first time, having to paint his presence on an empty canvas so he could find his sense of self, and define his purpose. He discovers his voice has magic, and that, through song, he can harness the power to shape nature."

Kalevala, the Musical is an epic fantasy set to a lush score of pop, jazz, and a flair of Finnish folk music. Inspired by the national poem of Finland, the story follows two children who find an ancient artifact in the woods, thereby unleashing a magic portal into the forgotten world of Kalevala. Four Nature Spirits guide the children on an adventure through a set of runes to help return the lost Spirit of Man, Väinämöinen, back to his roots, in order to save the world from imminent darkness. Ultimately, the kids become entangled in the story, learning how their creativity can hold the power to change the world.

Pre-Save Single Release: https://snd.click/knne