Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and John Cameron Mitchell

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

An actor, playwright, screenwriter, and director, the Tony Award-winning John Cameron Mitchell is most famous as co-creator of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which began life as an Obie-winning off-Broadway show (with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask), before becoming a 2001 movie (written, directed by and starring Mitchell), which won Mitchell the Best Director award at that year's Sundance Film Festival, as well as a raft of other awards and a Golden Globe nomination. He also starred on Broadway in Six Degrees of Separation, The Secret Garden and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Mitchell also directed the 2006 movie Shortbus, which showed explicit sex; has collaborated on projects spanning music, theater, and film; has starred in TV shows including Shrill and Girls; and directed the films, Rabbit Hole and How To Talk To Girls At Parties among others. He is currently on tour performing The Origin of Love: The Songs and Stories of Hedwig and wrote and stars in a podcast fictional series called Anthem:Humunculus which Mitchell describes as a continuation of the Hedwig story co- starring Glen Close, Patti LuPone and Cynthia Erivo along with other Broadway stars.

