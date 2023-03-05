Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being a Triple Threat with James T. Lane

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

This week, I dive into all the latest Bway news in my segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I chat with James T. Lane about being a Broadway performer, artistic responsibility, and his one-man show, "Triple Threat."

Listen to an exclusive extended interview segment with James, only on BroadwayWorld.

Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.