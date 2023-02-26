Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being Mother (Literally) with Rachel Schur

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, we've partnered with Oh My Pod U Guys, hosted by Jayke Workman... and surprise! We're bringing you the latest episode one day early, exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

On this latest episode, Jayke shares the hottest Broadway news in their new segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap. Then Jayke chats with Rachel Schur about being in Chicago on Broadway, honoring what your body is telling you, and being mother (literally).

Listen to the full episode below and check back every Monday for new episodes and exclusive podcast extras featuring Jayke and their special guests.