Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Stephen Brower is a Palatable Gay Robot

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with all the latest Bway updates, brought to you by my pals at BroadwayWorld.com!

Then I am joined by actor and comedian Stephen Brower to talk about his amazing performance career, including the upcoming tour of his original solo show, Palatable Gay Robot. You may know Stephen from his viral social media content, but you might also have seen him across the country on the first national tour of Anastasia as Dmitry. Prior to the tour, Stephen was also in the original Broadway company of Anastasia. Stephen is one the funniest and boldest performers I have ever had the pleasure of working with, our paths first crossing in the recent off-Broadway production of Fowl Play. Most recently, Stephen was featured in the ensemble of the original Broadway cast of Lempicka. I absolutely adore Stephen, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Stephen Brower is a NYC based performer and creator, most recently seen in Broadway's Lempicka. Other credits include Anastasia (Broadway and 1st National Tour), The Who's Tommy (Goodman Theater), An American In Paris (National Tour), Pippin (National Tour).