Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Making Memories with Mamie Parris

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the hottest Bway updates, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com!

Then I am joined by the incomparable Mamie Parris to talk all about her amazing career! We talk about her star turns, from Grizabella in the Broadway Revival of CATS, to Judy in the Broadway company of 9 To 5, and everything in between. She also shares about her experience with temporary facial paralysis, and how she hopes to inspire others going through similar situations with her art. And we of course talk all about the show that brought us together, the new off-broadway musical Fowl Play, playing this August at the AMT Theater. Mamie is a beltress, a fierce actress, and truly the loveliest. U don't wanna miss this episode!

Mamie Parris is a New York City based performer, vocal teacher, and activist. A graduate of AMDA, Mamie's career transcends genre and style. With seven Broadway credits and countless regional productions and national tours under her belt, she can truly do it all.