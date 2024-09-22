Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Clean Riffs Only with Vishal Vaidya

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway casting announcements, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com. Then I am joined by Broadway performer Vishal Vaidya! Vishal was last seen in the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along as Jerome under the direction of Maria Friedman. Prior to Merrily, Vishal made his Broadway debut in Groundhog Day.

Vishal shares about being an Indian American actor, and how his culture led him to the world of music and the arts. He talks about his experience acting in the premier production of Come Fall In Love at The Old Globe Theater, and being directed by one of India's biggest and most successful filmmakers and producers, Aditya Chopra. We also touch on his experience as a voice teacher, and getting those clean riffs, baby. Vishal is so lovely, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Groundhog Day. Off-Broadway: Merrily (NYTW), Light in the Piazza (City Center). Regional: The Music Man (Olney Theatre, Helen Hayes nom.), Come Fall in Love (Old Globe), Swept Away (Berkeley Rep), Secret Garden (Ahmanson). Repped by CLA Partners. IG @vishgram. Vishal-Vaidya.com