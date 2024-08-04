Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Attend The Fowl Play with Selma Nilla

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with the latest Bway updates! Then I am joined by drag performer and co-star of the upcoming off-broadway musical Fowl Play, Selma Nilla! From working in creative departments on multiple Broadway and off-broadway shows, to guest starring on shows like Hulu's Drag Me To Dinner and Netflix's Nailed It, Selma can truly do it all.

In this episode we talk about everything from working together at SNL to performing off-broadway in a new musical. Selma is the best, U don't wanna miss this episode.