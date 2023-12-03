Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Willam Has The Prettiest Boat

Join Jayke Workman and Willam for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Dec. 03, 2023

U Guys, listen to all the latest Bway updates in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by the icon himself, Willam! Willam is an incredible drag artist who is currently playing the role of Victor Garber in the off-broadway production of Titanique! After countless tv/film spots, including an amazing role in A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, Willam made his way to the West End in the "Dragatha Christie murder-mystery", Death Drop! Aside from being brilliantly talented, Willam is truly one of the funniest people I've ever met. U do not want to miss this episode! 

Follow Willam on Instagram: @willam

Follow the pod on Instagram: @ohmypoduguys



