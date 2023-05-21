Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square

Join Jayke Workman and Emma Pittman for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, there is so much tea to spill in this week's segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com. We're talking Tony Awards babes! This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer Emma Pittman to talk all things Chicago The Musical! Emma shares her experience winning 'The Search For Roxie' and her road to playing Roxie Hart, as well as joining the ensemble of the show. She also talks about her upcoming Broadway show, Back To The Future, and being an ally to the queer community.

Emma is a Mississippi native, and a proud graduate of Wagner College. Her theatre Credits include: Roxie & Annie (Chicago on Broadway), Janet Van De Graff (Drowsy Chaperone), Lola (Damn Yankees), Harriet Quimby (NYC Reading). Emma also enjoys teaching dance to people of all ages, directing, and choreographing. She owe's her career to the support she's gotten along the way. Thank you to Michele Pawk, Ann Reinking, John Davenport, my family, and close friends.






In this episode, Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Christine Cornish, to talk about being in the Broadway revivals of Chicago The Musical, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady, and CATS. Christine shares her experience growing up in the dance community, and participating in the fancy choir at CCM. She also talks about her artistic process of creating a character, and what it's like to teach dance in New York City.

Jayke is joined by Funny Girl Broadway's Leslie Blake Walker to talk all about taking part in this incredible revival. Leslie discusses her artistic process in creating choreography, her background as a dancer, and performing in countless regional shows, including a production of CATS at age 10. Leslie also shares her experience performing alongside incredible performers like Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo, and Lea Michele.

Oh My Pod U Guys, this week Jayke is joined by Broadway actor, writer, and producer, Alex Wyse, to talk about playing opposite Sean Hayes in the new play, Good Night, Oscar, on Broadway! Alex chats about his experience directing his own films and shorts, Summoning Sylvia and Indoor Boys, and shares what it was like co-creating the off-broadway musical comedy, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. He also touches on being openly queer, and how that has informed how he approaches creating and producing new works.


