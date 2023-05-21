Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, there is so much tea to spill in this week's segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com. We're talking Tony Awards babes! This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer Emma Pittman to talk all things Chicago The Musical! Emma shares her experience winning 'The Search For Roxie' and her road to playing Roxie Hart, as well as joining the ensemble of the show. She also talks about her upcoming Broadway show, Back To The Future, and being an ally to the queer community.

Emma is a Mississippi native, and a proud graduate of Wagner College. Her theatre Credits include: Roxie & Annie (Chicago on Broadway), Janet Van De Graff (Drowsy Chaperone), Lola (Damn Yankees), Harriet Quimby (NYC Reading). Emma also enjoys teaching dance to people of all ages, directing, and choreographing. She owe's her career to the support she's gotten along the way. Thank you to Michele Pawk, Ann Reinking, John Davenport, my family, and close friends.



