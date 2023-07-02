Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ana Villafañe Is A Movie Star

Join Jayke Workman and Ana Villafañe for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

By: Jul. 02, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 4 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ana Villafañe Is A Movie Star

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap features casting announcements, openings, closings, and so much more, brought to you by my amazing partners at BroadwayWorld!

Then I am joined by actress of the stage and screen, Ana Villafañe! Ana is an incredible Broadway performer, most notably making her Bway debut originating the role of Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! She then went on to re-open Broadway post-shutdown in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago The Musical, and most recently starred in the new independent feature film, Castro's Daughter, in the title role playing opposite James Franco. Ana talks about her experience as a proud Latina working in the arts, and how her friendship with Gloria Estefan informed her performance as Gloria for her incredible three-year Bway run. She touches on growing from unsustainable habits surrounding being a performer, and how thrilled she is for everyone to see her new film! U don't wanna miss this episode.






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles

On this week's episode, Jayke is joined by the incredible, Jessica Hendy, to talk about her fabulous new one-woman autobiographical show, Walking With Bubbles. Jessica's story is unlike any I've heard before, and she so generously speaks about it on the pod! We touch on her having the distinction of being the only person to have been in both the original Broadway production of CATS, as well as the Broadway revival.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle

In this episode Jayke is joined by performer Kolby Kindle to talk all about his run in the current Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Kolby talks about his experience doing many national tours across the country, and the importance of Black representation in the theater. He touches on growing up singing in church and how his family's encouragement to follow his dreams helped lead him to New York City and a life of being an artist.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

In this episode, I am joined by Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill who are both currently in the Broadway revival of Parade, and who also just so happen to be married!

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With BubblesExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby KindleExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan KrillExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah ShankmanExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GREY HOUSE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You