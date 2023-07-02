Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ana Villafañe Is A Movie Star

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap features casting announcements, openings, closings, and so much more, brought to you by my amazing partners at BroadwayWorld!

Then I am joined by actress of the stage and screen, Ana Villafañe! Ana is an incredible Broadway performer, most notably making her Bway debut originating the role of Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! She then went on to re-open Broadway post-shutdown in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago The Musical, and most recently starred in the new independent feature film, Castro's Daughter, in the title role playing opposite James Franco. Ana talks about her experience as a proud Latina working in the arts, and how her friendship with Gloria Estefan informed her performance as Gloria for her incredible three-year Bway run. She touches on growing from unsustainable habits surrounding being a performer, and how thrilled she is for everyone to see her new film! U don't wanna miss this episode.



