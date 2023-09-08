Listen: Two New Barbra Streisand Albums Set For Release In October, Listen to the First Track!

Two new albums featuring Barbra Streisand will be released next month. EVERGREENS: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records and YENTL: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will both be available on Friday, October 27.

These releases come just days before the highly anticipated release of Barbra Streisand’s memoir, My Name is Barbra, which is available on November 7.

Available digitally and on CD, EVERGREENS: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records and YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition may be pre-ordered HERE and HERE.

Fans can get a first preview of EVERGREENS when Barbra’s Grammy and Oscar winning recording of “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star is Born)” – the 2023 Mix is released as an Instant Grat track through all DSPs on September 8. This is a recording featuring Barbra’s classic vocals with a brand-new arrangement.

Listen below!

Additionally, fans can hear the first previously unreleased track from the YENTL soundtrack, “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” on October 6. This recording, long stored in Streisand’s music vault, is an alternate version of the Oscar nominated song, produced by Phil Ramone and arranged by Dave Grusin.

EVERGREENS celebrates Streisand’s 60th anniversary as a Columbia artist. The album features 22 songs, personally selected by Barbra as some of her favorite recordings throughout her career. None of these tracks have appeared on previous Streisand compilations before. TARGET will offer an exclusive EVERGREENS on pink vinyl.

The songs chosen for EVERGREENS have nothing to do with statistics or certifications. Instead, they were chosen by Barbra to exemplify her emotional connection to these melodies and lyrics – each holding a special place in her heart and memory.

EVERGREENS: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records commemorates the unparalleled career of a once-in-a-lifetime artist, who has literally conquered every entertainment medium – the nightclub, concert, Broadway, to the big screen, small screen, and of course, the recording studio.

YENTL : 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition commemorates the 40th anniversary of the release of the Oscar-winning soundtrack to Yentl celebrates the release of the groundbreaking motion-picture Yentl, which Barbra directed, wrote, produced and starred in. The Oscar-winning soundtrack to Yentl, features all the songs from the original album, plus a bonus disc of previously unreleased gems from vault.

YENTL will be offered on vinyl as a Barnes & Noble exclusive on 2 discs. Disc one features the original Yentl soundtrack, and disc 2 features 15 tracks that Barbra recorded as demos or alternate versions. The 10 demos were recorded in her living room on a stereo cassette deck, with Barbra narrating the introduction to each track. They feature Barbra accompanied only by Michel Legrand on piano.

The YENTL soundtrack is a wonder to behold. Legrand’s melodies are lush and compelling, articulating emotions that words alone cannot express. The Bergmans’ lyrics convey Yentl’s travails with wisdom, humor, and compassion. Barbra’s vocal performances are among the finest she ever committed to tape.

The living room demos featured on Disc Two, recorded on a stereo cassette deck, are nothing short of a revelation. Barba’s voice, accompanied only by Legrand’s piano, is stunning. This is Streisand au naturel. Without their elaborate orchestrations, the songs are delivered with an intimacy revealing their flawless construction. Like peering into the inner workings of a fine watch to study the gears, one gets a sense of how precisely the words and music are synchronized, and how Barbra imbues each with layers of meaning.

Both albums were supervised and feature extensive liner notes by Jay Landers, Streisand’s long-time A&R man and Executive Producer.

Evergreens Track List:

1. I’ll Tell The Man In The Street

(Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

(The Barbra Streisand Album – 1963)

2. Bewitched (Bothered And Bewildered)

(Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

(The Third Album – 1964)

3. Absent Minded Me

(Jule Styne/Bob Merrill)

(People – 1964)

4. The Shadow Of Your Smile

(Johnny Mandel/Paul Francis Webster)

(My Name Is Barbra, Two… – 1965)

5. Where Or When

(Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

(Color Me Barbra – 1966)

6. Ma Première Chanson ++

(Barbra Streisand/Eddy Marnay)

(Je m’appelle Barbra – 1966)

7. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

(Joni Mitchell)

(Stoney End – 1971)

8. I Never Meant To Hurt You

(Laura Nyro)

(Barbra Joan Streisand – 1971)

9. Letters That Cross In The Mail

(Rupert Holmes)

(Lazy Afternoon – 1975)

10. Answer Me

(Barbra Streisand/Paul Williams/Kenny Ascher)

(Superman – 1977)

11. Tomorrow

(Charles Strouse/Martin Charnin)

(Songbird – 1978)

12. Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man

(Richard Rodgers/Oscar Hammerstein II)

(The Broadway Album – 1986)

13. Two People

(Barbra Streisand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

(Till I Loved You – 1988)

14. Some Enchanted Evening ++

(Richard Rodgers/Oscar Hammerstein II)

(Back To Broadway – 1993)

15. I Believe

(Ervin Drake/Irvin Graham/Jimmy Shirl/Al Stillman)

(Higher Ground – 1997)

(Previously unreleased)

16. Isn’t It A Pity?

(George Gershwin/Ira Gershwin)

(A Love Like Ours – 1999)

17. Moon River

(Henry Mancini/Johnny Mercer)

(The Movie Album – 2003)

18. Here’s To Life (Orchestra version)

(Artie Butler/Phyllis Molinary)

(Love Is The Answer – 2009)

19. The Windmills Of Your Mind

(Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

(What Matters Most: Barbra Streisand Sings the Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman – 2011)

20. Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me) with Anthony Newley ++

(Anthony Newley/Leslie Bricusse)

(Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – 2016)

21. Lady Liberty

(Desmond Child)

(Walls – 2018)

22. Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born) (2023)

(Barbra Streisand/Paul Williams)

1976 Vocal Produced by Barbra Streisand & Phil Ramone

2023 version:

Produced & Arranged by Walter Afanasieff & Barbra Streisand

Co-Produced & Mixed by Jochem van der Saag

Engineer/Programming: Dmytro Gordon

Executive Producer: Jay Landers

(Previously unreleased)

Yentl Track List:

DISC ONE:

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1. Where Is It Written? (4:54)

2. Papa, Can You Hear Me? (3:33)

3. This is One of Those Moments (4:11)

4. No Wonder (2:31)

5. The Way He Makes Me Feel (3:47)

6. No Wonder (Part Two) (3:22)

7. Tomorrow Night (4:42)

8. Will Someone Every Look At Me That Way? (3:06)

9. No Matter What Happens (4:07)

10. No Wonder (reprise) (1:06)

11. A Piece of Sky (4:20)

12. The Way He Makes Me Feel (studio version) (4:12)

13. No Matter What Happens (studio version) (3:25)

DISC TWO:

THE AUDITION TAPES & MORE

(Tracks 1-9: Barbra Streisand accompanied by Michel Legrand)

1.Where Is It Written? (demo)

2. Papa, Can You Hear Me? (demo)

3. The Way He Makes Me Feel (demo)

4. Several Sins A Day (demo)

5. No Wonder (demo) with Marilyn Bergman

6. Tomorrow Night (demo)

7. Will Someone Ever look At Me This Way? (demo) with Michel Lagrand

8. The Moon and I (demo)

9. A Piece of Sky (demo)

10. Papa, Can You Hear Me? (studio version)

11. Several Sins A Day (studio version)

12. Where Is It Written? (with Rabbinical chorus)

13. Papa, Can You Hear Me? (single version)

14. This Is One of Those Moments (reprise)

15. End Title (instrumental medley)