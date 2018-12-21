Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of 'It's a Broadwaysted Life' Starring Jeremy Jordan, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Cerveris, More
This month, the popular theatre podcast Broadwaysted released It's A Broadwaysted Life!--a theatre-filled parody of Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life! written by co-host Kevin Jaeger and featuring original songs written by Jaeger and composer Jason Pomerantz.
With a star-studded cast that includes Jeremy Jordan, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Cerveris, fresh face Madison Stratton and a host of Broadway Favorites, BroadwayWorld was thrilled to sit down with Broadwaysted for a look at this new holiday classic.
But the Broadwaysted Crew says there's more than just presents under the tree coming on December 25th.
Jason Pomerantz is a composer, singer-songwriter, producer, pianist, and teacher. Recent projects include It's a Broadwaysted Life (Broadwaysted Podcast), Sam's Room at National Alliance for Musical Theater (Music Director/Keyboards), Bell The Band (Keyboards/Vocals), an upcoming music video for Sesame Studios, and an original musical entitled The Pickup Artist (Music and Lyrics) to be workshopped at NY Theater Barn in February 2019.
Jason also co-writes and produces songs for the musical comedy duo Feminarchy, whose music videos have been featured on websites including the New York Times and Huffington Post. Jason studied music at Princeton University (B.A.) and New York University (M.M.) and he enjoys writing and performing in various genres.
Hear his music at www.jasonsager.net.
