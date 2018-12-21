Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes of 'It's a Broadwaysted Life' Starring Jeremy Jordan, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Cerveris, More

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

This month, the popular theatre podcast Broadwaysted released It's A Broadwaysted Life!--a theatre-filled parody of Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life! written by co-host Kevin Jaeger and featuring original songs written by Jaeger and composer Jason Pomerantz.

With a star-studded cast that includes Jeremy Jordan, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Cerveris, fresh face Madison Stratton and a host of Broadway Favorites, BroadwayWorld was thrilled to sit down with Broadwaysted for a look at this new holiday classic.

But the Broadwaysted Crew says there's more than just presents under the tree coming on December 25th.

Kevin: On Christmas Day, we're releasing It's A Broadwaysted Life!: The Bartender's Cut

Bryan: Which is all three parts of It's A Broadwaysted Life! edited together. The full production..with some exciting special features...and NO intermission.

Kimberly: Well, you can pause it and have an intermission if you need one.

Bryan: NO! No intermission!

Kevin: Let's just say...no usher on duty so intermission at your own risk.

Listen to the Part One here:

Listen to the Part Two here:

Listen to the Part Three here:

I Am What I Am (Aka The Cast List)

Clarence N. Flaherty: James Monroe Iglehart

Aunt Millie: Jenn Gambatese

Radio Voice/Doc/Tommy: Caesar Samayoa

Harvey Johnson: Andrew Briedis

Justin "Squigs" Robertson: Himself

Boy George/Evan: Liam Ireland Liam Ireland

Young Harry/Jared: David Contreras

Young Mary: Shelkar Dorji

Young Boy: Mila Dorji

Young Daisy/Zoe: Sheridan Hauser

Young Violet/Alana: Monica Hayon

Getting to Know You

It's a Broadwaysted Life! is full of Broadway favorites--but it also introduces two fresh faces to the lineup: Composer Jason Pomerantz and rising star Madison Stratton

Madison Stratton is a singer/actor living and working in NYC. She recently was featured in the City Center Encores production and cast album of Brigadoon as Jane Ashton alongside Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson. She has worked professionally in Regional Theater and Off Broadway. Favorite roles include Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (Berkshire Theater Award Nomination), Lucille Frank in Parade, and Pam Sakarian in Baby, among many others.

Jason Pomerantz is a composer, singer-songwriter, producer, pianist, and teacher. Recent projects include It's a Broadwaysted Life (Broadwaysted Podcast), Sam's Room at National Alliance for Musical Theater (Music Director/Keyboards), Bell The Band (Keyboards/Vocals), an upcoming music video for Sesame Studios, and an original musical entitled The Pickup Artist (Music and Lyrics) to be workshopped at NY Theater Barn in February 2019. Jason also co-writes and produces songs for the musical comedy duo Feminarchy, whose music videos have been featured on websites including the New York Times and Huffington Post. Jason studied music at Princeton University (B.A.) and New York University (M.M.). Hear his music at www.jasonsager.net.

Something's Coming, Something Good

Bryan: So It's A Broadwaysted Life!: The Bartender's Cut comes out next week--and we won't spoil what all we have planned for that, but we will say--

Kevin: There is a pretty ridiculous gag reel I've put together.

Kimberly: Wait, who has the most gags?

Kevin: Well, Jeremy by far had the most to say, so he has a fair share of giggles--

Bryan: Plus there is some other stuff in the pipeline for--

Kevin: Bryan, shhh...Not yet. Some surprises have to wait for Santa.

Bryan: I guess you'll just have to wait for the release of It's A Broadwaysted Life!: The Bartender's Cut to find out!

Kimberly: You know you don't have to say the colon and exclamation point in the title, right? Those are implied. And this is an interview, so it's going to be written out.

Bryan: And now, it will be written out right.

Kevin: Hey, I'll drink to that!

