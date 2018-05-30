Exclusive: First Look At Signature's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS in D.C.!

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's D.C. premiere of The Scottsboro Boys, directed by Signature Theatre's Director of New Works Joe Calarco (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar, Gypsy) and choreographed by Jared Grimes (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam). John Kander and Fred Ebb's final musical collaboration premiered on Broadway in 2010 and was heralded as "an absolute marvel" by The Associated Press.

The Scottsboro Boys is centered around nine young African-American teenagers who were ripped off a train in 1931, falsely accused of a crime, hastily tried and sentenced to death in an outrageous disregard of due process. The Scottsboro Boys will run from May 22 - July 1 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.

The production's ensemble cast includes Jonathan Adriel (Signature's Dreamgirls) as Andy Wright, Malik Akil (Broadway's Holiday Inn) as Charles Weems/Victoria Price, Christopher Bloch (Signature's Titanic) as The Interlocutor, Chaz Alexander Coffin (Arizona Broadway Theatre's HAIR) as Mr. Tambo, Felicia Curry (Signature's Les Misérables) as The Lady, C.K. Edwards (Broadway's Shuffle Along) as Roy Wright, DeWitt Fleming, Jr. (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam) as Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates, Andre Hinds (Signature's Crazy for You) as Willie Roberson, Darrell Wayne Purcell as Clarence Norris, Aramie Payton (Flashdance The Musical National Tour) as Eugene Williams, Lamont Walker II (Pittsburgh CLO's Aida) as Haywood Paterson, Joseph Monroe Webb (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam) as Olen Montgomery, and Stephen Scott Wormley (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam) as Mr. Bones.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Brian P. Whitted (Broadway's Shuffle Along), Dramaturgy by Sybil R. Williams (Signature's U.G.L.Y.), Scenic Design by Daniel Conway (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam), Lighting Design by Sherice Mojgani (Arena Stage's Two Trains Running), Costume Design by Tony nominee Emilio Sosa (Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey(Signature's Titanic), Fight Choreography by Casey Kaleba (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar), Dialect Coach Kim James Bey (Woolly Mammoth's An Octoroon), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Allie Roy, Production Assistant Joey Blakely.

Signature Theatre is located at 4200 Campbell Avenue (22206) off I-395 at the Shirlington exit (#6 traveling north, #7 traveling south). After the exit, blue Signature signs mark the way to the Theatre. Free parking is available in two adjacent public garages. For directions visit http://www.sigtheatre.org/plan-your-visit/directions/

