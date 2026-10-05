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Exclusive: Classic Stage Company's WAITING FOR LEFTY Cast Performs 'The Diggers Song'

The performance features Tala Ashe, Adam Kantor, Greg Hildreth, and more.

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Exclusive: Classic Stage Company's WAITING FOR LEFTY Cast Performs 'The Diggers Song'

Watch the cast of Classic Stage Company's Waiting For Lefty perform "The Diggers Song" before performances begin October 15. Get an exclusive first listen to the music featured in the Steven Pasquale-directed play, with this performance arranged by Yeller Tooth (Sahar Milani and Cameron Scoggins), who have provided original music to the production.

The video features Tony Award nominee Tala Ashe (English), Raffi  Barsoumian (CSC’s Macbeth, Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Austin Durant (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Greg Hildreth (CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Chicago), Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Doireann Mac  Mahon (The Honey Trap), Zach McNally (West Side Story), Sahar Milani (Hound Dog), Cameron Scoggins (The Hills of California), and Henry Stram (Network).

Clifford OdetsWaiting for Lefty will run through November 22, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson  Theater (136 East 13th Street). Opening night is set for November 2. 

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of  Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for  their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale,  this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece,  transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at  a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is  ticking - are you with us? 

The production marks Pasquale's directorial debut, with Susan Misner ("Fosse/Verdon") choreographing.

The creative team for Clifford OdetsWaiting for Lefty includes Scott Adam Davis (Scenic Design), Márion  Talán de la Rosa (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design).

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