Exclusive: Classic Stage Company's WAITING FOR LEFTY Cast Performs 'The Diggers Song'

Watch the cast of Classic Stage Company's Waiting For Lefty perform "The Diggers Song" before performances begin October 15. Get an exclusive first listen to the music featured in the Steven Pasquale-directed play, with this performance arranged by Yeller Tooth (Sahar Milani and Cameron Scoggins), who have provided original music to the production.

The video features Tony Award nominee Tala Ashe (English), Raffi Barsoumian (CSC’s Macbeth, Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Austin Durant (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Greg Hildreth (CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Chicago), Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Doireann Mac Mahon (The Honey Trap), Zach McNally (West Side Story), Sahar Milani (Hound Dog), Cameron Scoggins (The Hills of California), and Henry Stram (Network).

Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty will run through November 22, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street). Opening night is set for November 2.

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?

The production marks Pasquale's directorial debut, with Susan Misner ("Fosse/Verdon") choreographing.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 13 Hrs 24 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me