Exclusive: Angelina Jolie Visits Her Maleficent Co-Star Elle Fanning at APPROPRIATE

It was a Maleficent reunion at the Hayes Theatre! Just last week, Angelina Jolie paid a visit to Appropriate on Broadway, where she posed backstage with the cast, which includes her two-time co-star Elle Fanning. Check out the exclusive photo below!

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will run through March 3, 2024 at the Haeys Theatre. The APPROPRIATE company features Fanning, Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and Everett Sobers.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remainsof his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas