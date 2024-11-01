Exclusive: André De Shields Grand Marshals the NYC Village Halloween Parade

The 51st Annual NYC Village Halloween Parade took place on October 31.
The 51st Annual NYC Village Halloween Parade was off the charts with Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning Broadway legend André De Shields as Grand Marshal, riding on a custom designed float by Richard W. Prouse.
Here are your exclusive photos behind the scenes with André as he prepares for the parade in a fabulous suite on the 42nd floor of The Dominick Hotel, and on the float. It was a raucous dance party!
He was joined by Lia Chang as Glinda and Lori Tan Chinn as the Tin Woman; his CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL cast members Chasity Moore as Dorothy, Robert Silk Mason as Glenda, Jonathan Burke as The Scarecrow, and Sydney James Harcourt as The Flying Monkey; Kenneth D. Ard as Puss in Boots, John J. Concado as The Lion, Emily Johnson as The Poppy, and Drew Wutke as The Wicked Witch of the West.
André's Custom wig design was built and styled by Caitlin Molloy. Cut and applied by Daniel Scott Mortensen.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang (unless otherwise noted)
Grand Marshal André De Shields' NYC Village Halloween Parade float was designed by Richard W. Prouse
Grand Marshal André De Shields
Grand Marshal André De Shields and Jonathan Burke
Grand Marshal André De Shields in his Wiz costume
Lori Tan Chinn, Grand Marshal André De Shields and Lia Chang. Photo by Caitlin Molloy
Caitlin Molloy and Daniel Scott Mortensen put the final touches on André De Shields in his Wiz costume
Peter Criswell, Lia Chang, Richard W. Prouse, Chasity Moore, John Concado, Emily Johnson, Drew Wutke, André De Shields, Lori Tan Chinn, Jonathan Burke, Basil Twist, Kenneth Ard, Jeanne Fleming Artistic/Producing Director New York's Village Halloween Parade. Photo by Brielle Polizzano
Grand Marshal André De Shields and Drew Wutke arrive at the VIP reception at The Dominick Hotel
Drew Wutke, Chasity Moore, Jonathan Burke, Grand Marshal André De Shields, Kenneth D. Ard
Grand Marshal André De Shields and his entourage
