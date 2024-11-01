Exclusive: André De Shields Grand Marshals the NYC Village Halloween Parade

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

The 51st Annual NYC Village Halloween Parade was off the charts with Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning Broadway legend André De Shields as Grand Marshal, riding on a custom designed float by Richard W. Prouse.

Here are your exclusive photos behind the scenes with André as he prepares for the parade in a fabulous suite on the 42nd floor of The Dominick Hotel, and on the float. It was a raucous dance party!

He was joined by Lia Chang as Glinda and Lori Tan Chinn as the Tin Woman; his CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL cast members Chasity Moore as Dorothy, Robert Silk Mason as Glenda, Jonathan Burke as The Scarecrow, and Sydney James Harcourt as The Flying Monkey; Kenneth D. Ard as Puss in Boots, John J. Concado as The Lion, Emily Johnson as The Poppy, and Drew Wutke as The Wicked Witch of the West.

André's Custom wig design was built and styled by Caitlin Molloy. Cut and applied by Daniel Scott Mortensen.