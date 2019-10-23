Everything to Know About Internships in the New York Theatre Community

Internship application season is officially underway! With such an array of careers in theatre at your fingertips, an internship can be a great way to explore different areas of the community and learn some vital skills. To help you navigate it all and prepare you to apply, we're giving you an inside look at some of the New York theatre community's most coveted internships, including Feinstein's/54 Below, Marathon Digital, and more to see what the day-to-day intern life is like and what these companies look for in applicants. Check it all out below!

SITUATION INTERACTIVE

Situation is a digital-first marketing agency in New York City. Their work spans creative, media, communications, and technology solutions for a wide range of industries. Since their founding in 2001, they've worked with some of the world's leading brands. Their current clients include Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, Wicked, and Beautiful.

Ann Zhu - HR Generalist

What is the day-to-day job like for an intern?

At Situation, we pride ourselves on creating the best experience for our interns. We value our interns' time and their individual goals. During the first week of our internship program, we dedicate time to talk about each intern's career goals and how we can incorporate those into their internship. Overall, interns go through the same onboarding process as any new hire, have weekly check-ins with their mentors, have the opportunity to work on two intern presentations (based on current clients we're working on), and attend daily team meetings. The day-to-day of an intern could involve developing strategies for our clients, transforming data into meaningful and actionable analysis, and quality assuring our client's online content (depending on which team they're on).

What qualities/skills do you look for in applicants?

We look for passionate candidates who have experience in digital marketing or entertainment. Other attributes we look for tie back to Situation's core values of collaboration, commitment, and innovation.

What is the time commitment for interns?

Interns must be in the office at least two days a week and work a maximum of 24 hours each week.

What kind of compensation/credit do you give your interns?

We pay interns $15 an hour.

What advice would you give to those applying?

My advice would be to write a thoughtful cover letter that speaks to why you're a fit for the role, why Situation, and what you hope to gain from the internship! Another piece of advice would be to be patient. We receive hundreds of applications per role, and our mentors look through each application neutrally and with care. Having a unique cover letter will help you stand out from the rest.

What's unique about your company?

Situation is unique because we focus less on being marketing gurus and more about being human. We truly value all of the people that work between our walls, and we know that respecting each great mind is what ultimately produces great work. We're proud of the policies and culture we've built to support all our employees and future candidates.

What do you hope that interns take away from their experience?

I hope that every intern that participates in our program leaves knowing that their voice is valued no matter what stage of their career they're in. I hope they also leave with the fundamental knowledge of what it means to work at a digital agency.

What's your favorite part of working for Situation?

As the HR Generalist, my favorite part of working at Situation is the people I get to work with every day. I have been with Situation for almost four years now, and I feel lucky to work at an agency where the people are ceaselessly passionate about what they do, and everyone genuinely has your back.

Learn even more about Situation Interactive here: https://www.situationinteractive.com

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Dylan MacDowell - Marketing Associate

What is the day-to-day job like for an intern?

An intern at Feinstein's/54 Below has a day that varies based on the position (Programming, Marketing, etc.). The thrilling environment of working a Broadway office means that no day is similar, as they are a fully-integrated member of our team, getting hands-on experience in many facets of theatrical marketing or programming, working on several different projects, taking minutes, coordinating social media projects, and more.

What qualities/skills do you look for in applicants?

The ideal candidate possesses a passion for the arts and Broadway theatre, thrives in a high paced work environment, has excellent problem-solving skills, and is self-motivated. Successful interns are willing and driven to work in our hands-on office.

What is the time commitment for interns?

It ranges based on the time of year. Summer session is our shortest where it can be 10-12 weeks. Fall is about 18 weeks and then spring is our longest around 22 weeks.

What kind of compensation/credit do you give your interns?

Our interns are provided with a $100 a week travel and food stipend. We can work with interns if they are doing the internship for school credit.

What advice would you give to those applying?

My advice is to be prepared. Know how to advocate for yourself and share your skills with us, as well as new ideas. We are a dynamic and small office of theatre-lovers, so Feinstein's/54 Below is the perfect place for someone who wants to make their mark on this business.

What's unique about your company?

In addition to owning and operating a cabaret club we also produce Broadway shows so there are a wide range of areas to get a glimpse of, and gain hands on experience from.

What do you hope that interns take away from their experience?

Aside from a greater love of the theatrical arts and a wide range of valuable skills, I hope they take a step forward in knowing where they fit in the business. Internships are able new experiences, gaining firsthand knowledge about a field of interest. Many interns have said that our program has helped introduce them to the many facets of the entertainment business.

What's your favorite part of working for Feinstein's/54 Below?

My favorite part of working at Feinstein's/54 Below is getting to work with the greatest working performers today, assisting them with developing a promotional plan for their unique cabaret or concert. Knowing that the daily work I put in for creating art with these performers is something that fills me with a great sense of pride.

Learn even more about Feinstein's/54 Below here: https://54below.com

DKC/O&M

O&M Co. was established in 2006 and quickly became the most eclectic of the "Broadway houses" of public relations, representing everything from main stem shows to Off Broadway and downtown happenings, to world-class non-profit institutions and legendary New York night spots. The company has since merged with PR powerhouse DKC, and is now DKC/O&M. Their current clients include Hadestown, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, To Kill a Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud, and Beautiful.

Caroline Weber - Account Assistant and Intern Coordinator

What is the day-to-day job like for an intern?

Interns assist press agents on all aspects of campaigns, including press clips, press releases and mailings, and invite lists. Additional duties include administrative functions and phone coverage. Various opportunities to spearhead projects come up often. Interns also have the opportunity to attend client meetings, photo shoots and interviews, and see our shows!

What qualities/skills do you look for in applicants?

Ideal candidates will possess problem-solving and multi-tasking skills, excellent people skills, a strong work-ethic, and enjoy a fast paced work environment. Perhaps most important though, is a love and passion for theater!

What is the time commitment for interns?

25-40 hours/week

Next internship - SPRING: January 2, 2020 - June 12, 2020

What kind of compensation/credit do you give your interns?

Weekly stipend and unlimited monthly metrocard + college credit (worked out with your institution) if still in school.

What advice would you give to those applying?

We look for interns who are excited about theater and eager to break into the industry. Enthusiasm about what we do and interest in our company helps, too!

What's unique about your company?

DKC/O&M's goal is to give interns invaluable experiences throughout the course of their time with the company. Whether it be ticketing, pitching a story, or assisting talent on the red carpet, interns get to learn about every aspect of a Broadway publicist's job. Furthermore, O&M encourages those with a specific passion, such as graphic design or photography, to lend their talents to the office.

What do you hope that interns take away from their experience?

A firm grasp of what being a press agent is really like. The highs, the lows, and all the in-between!

What's your favorite part of working for DKC/O&M?

I feel lucky to be in a working environment with such supportive and encouraging co-workers. All the "pinch-me" moments I've gotten to experience alongside my O&M family are a bonus!

Learn even more about DKC/O&M here: https://www.omdkc.com

MARATHON DIGITAL

Marathon Digital is a revolutionary social media company representing Broadway shows and other live entertainment clients in New York City and around the world. They specialize in social media marketing, video production, and app design. Marathon's current clients include Hamilton, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Slave Play, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Almost Famous.

Micayla Brewster - Account Manager

What is the day-to-day job like for an intern?

Truly, every day is different! There are some re-occurring tasks that we have interns handle (like sending reports of potential cast reposts, our current social media bios, reviewing Google Alerts, etc.) but there are tons of new projects that pop up every day. Our past interns have helped with tasks that range from running cameras or audio at video shoots to taking a brainstormed idea for a social campaign and fleshing out an outline of how they suggest we should run it. If there's something that our intern is interested in learning more about, we try to give them more tasks that will help them build that skillset!

What qualities/skills do you look for in applicants?

Detail-oriented, flexible, and ready to learn in new situations!

What is the time commitment for interns?

Our interns during the spring and fall semesters typically pick a couple of weekdays and then come in for a full day or for a couple of hours. We're very flexible based on school schedules! Typically our summer interns are with us Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 6 PM for our normal office hours.

What kind of compensation/credit do you give your interns?

We offer college credit and a LOT of dope snacks.

What advice would you give to those applying?

In your interviews, find the balance between educating us on your relevant experiences that will help you do this job well and showcasing your personality. While we totally want to know all of the reasons why you'd be the best addition to our team, this is also our opportunity to get a sense for who you are! Our office works hard but has a REALLY fun time doing it, so we care to learn about who you are as a person, not just as an employee.

What's unique about your organization?

Unlike most other agencies in the Broadway industry, we are specialized in creating organic social media content. That means that, through this internship, you will get to dive deep into the world of social media management and will walk away with tangible experiences that will help you as you continue on in your career!

What do you hope that interns take away from their experience?

As a former intern, my favorite part of my experience was getting to actually be involved in the process of creating social media content. I'd experienced other internships where I just ran to get coffee or was looking around the room to see what else I could do, but that wasn't what I experienced at Marathon Digital. At the end of the day, I got to scroll through Instagram and tangibly see the ways that had I contributed to the content rolling out on these major accounts. That was super rewarding.

What's your favorite part of working for Marathon Digital?

I'm constantly getting to push my skills beyond their limits and grow as a marketing professional. We're a lean team, so sometimes we all need to step beyond the boundaries of our job description to get things done. As an intern, that meant learning graphic design and video editing. Now, as a full-time employee, that means taking on new projects that I might not feel 100% prepared for, but trusting that my past experiences will help me as I navigate this new terrain AND knowing that the team at Marathon Digital always has my back. I've been able to push myself farther professionally because of my time at Marathon Digital.

Learn even more about Marathon Digital here: https://marathondgtl.com





