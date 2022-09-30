Every Broadway Connection to the HOCUS POCUS Movies

The Sanderson Sisters have made their long-awaited return in Hocus Pocus 2!

It's been 29 years someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

With the recent news that a Broadway-aimed Hocus Pocus musical is in the works, BroadwayWorld has compiled a list of all of the Broadway connections to the Hocus Pocus movies. Read on to find out which Broadway alums have run amok in Salem!

Bette Midler made her Broadway debut as Tzeitel in the 1964 production of Fiddler on the Roof. She also appeared on Broadway in one woman concerts Bette Midler, Bette Midler's Clams on the Half Shell Revue, and Bette! Divine Madness. She returned to Broadway in 2013 in I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers. Midler was last seen on Broadway in 2017 in the title role of Hello, Dolly!, which won her a Tony Award. She was also awarded a Special Tony Award in 1974.

Sarah Jessica Parker made her Broadway debut in 1976 as Flora in The Innocents. She later joined the original Broadway production of Annie as July before taking on the title-role. In the following years, she appeared in a handful of Off-Broadway shows, including The Heidi Chronicles and The Substance of Fire, before returning to Broadway as Rosemary Pilkington in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick. Later that year, she starred in the title-role of Sylvia Off-Broadway. She then took on the role of Princess Winnifred in the 1996 Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Parker most recently returned to Broadway in 2022, once again alongside Broderick, in a revival of Plaza Suite.

Kathy Najimy appeared on Broadway in the 2000 production of Dirty Blonde. She also wrote and performed in the Off-Broadway productions of The Further Adventures of Kathy and Mo, The Kathy & Mo Show: Parallel Lives, and Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits. She has also been seen Off-Broadway in White Rabbit Red Rabbit and Nassim. Her other film credits include Sister Act and Descendants.

Hannah Waddingham is no stranger to playing Witches, having played The Witch in Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and The Wicked Witch of the West in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz. Her extensive work in the theatre also includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), and Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse).

Kenny Ortega (Hocus Pocus Director)

Aside from Hocus Pocus, Kenny Ortega has brought many musicals to life though films and television movies, including the High School Musical trilogy, Newsies, the Descendants films, Hannah Montana, and the recent film remakes of Dirty Dancing and the Rocky Horror Picture Show. He also directed the 1983 Broadway production of Marilyn and Australia's 2006 The Boy From Oz: The Arena Musical. In 2020, Ortega revealed that he "would love" to turn Hocus Pocus into a Broadway musical.

Anne Fletcher (Hocus Pocus 2 Director)

Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher has been a longtime director and choreographer in film and television, having choreographed the 2007 film adaption of Hairspray and the original 1997 animated Anastasia film. Pulling double duty as both director and choreographer of the new film, it has been teased that there will be "two big musical numbers" in Hocus Pocus 2.

Watch the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 here: