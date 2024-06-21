Roles Revealed for Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We're seeing double!

On the official ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Instagram, a new photo has revealed the roles played by Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in the upcoming season.

The caption reads: "Eugene Levy is Charles. Zach Galifianakis is Oliver. Eva Longoria is Mabel. #OMITB the Movie, based on the podcast."

The photo showcases the costumed trio in the fictional movie alongside the original trio played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

It has been previously confirmed that, in the new season, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as an in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season. The season will be released on August 27 on Hulu.

In addition to these three, other new cast members include Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, and more.

Take a look at the photo below!