Ethan Slater & Lilli Cooper Join SELECTED SHORTS: DYNAMIC DUOS At Symphony Space

Lennon & McCartney, Laverne & Shirley, Thelma & Louise: some pairs were just meant to be. Join Selected Shorts as we celebrate great stories with a few of the best and brightest partnerships we know.

Mutual admirers Joan Allen (Room, The Waverly Gallery) & Kyle MacLachlan (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks), SpongeBob SquarePants stars Lilli Cooper & Ethan Slater, and more perform compelling yarns featuring two characters. Married couple and comedic duo Jordan Klepper (The Daily Show, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper) and Laura Grey (Replay, Rough Night) co-host and read a story.

Selected Shorts was conceived with a simple premise: take great stories by well-known and emerging writers and have them performed by terrific actors of stage and screen. Featuring stories around a lively theme, the favorite works of a guest author, or a special collaboration, each Selected Shorts event is a unique night of literature in performance.

The on stage series takes place at Symphony Space in New York and is then broadcast on more than 150 public radio stations around the country. The Selected Shorts podcast consistently ranks as one of the most popular podcasts on iTunes. The series began in 1985 and enjoys sold-out performances to this day.

Wednesday, Feb 13 at 7:30PM, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. TICKETS: $32; Member $31; 30 & Under $16. More Info.

