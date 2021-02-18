Ernest Kohl is This Week's Artist On Musical Theatre Radio's BE OUR GUEST

Ernest Kohl's is this week's featured guest on the flagship interview show "BE OUR GUEST"!

This weeks FEBRUARY 20, 2021 very special guest is non other than renown International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist ERNEST KOHL.

Who will be discussing in full with Jean-Paul Yovanoff his long outstanding career from childhood up to date with his current #1 smash world-wide hits from musicals and then some.

Ernest Kohl, recording artist and multi-talented performer, has become a celebrated force within the music industry with an impressive body of international hits. With 21 consecutive "Top Ten" smash singles, 127 of which soared to the #1 Hit position in Dance Music Authority (DMA), Billboard, Street Sound and Dance Music Report's (DMR) Top Fifty Charts, Eurodance Charts, Promo Club Chart, LGBTQ Music Chart and Dance & Pop Radio Charts, it's no wonder Kohl received DMA's "Best Male Vocalist" Award in 1990. From 1991 to 2012 he received nominations for "Song of The Year," "Best Producer/Arranger" and "Best Live Performer" as well as "Best Male Vocalist." In just a few short years, Ernest has also established himself as an accomplished producer, musical arranger, writer, actor, dancer, model, director, choreographer and chairman of his own independent production company. Ernest has been singing, dancing and acting professionally since childhood. His formal training began at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

A protégé of famed vocal teacher Katie Agresta,( known for her work on the Broadway musical "JERSEY BOYS") Ernest credits her for helping him develop his critically acclaimed vocal talents. He has studied dance with the American Ballet Theater and the respected choreographers Chuck Kelly and Drew Packolyk. Kohl's interest in contemporary dance then led him to a successful collaboration with choreographer A.C. Ciulla (choreographer of Broadway's dance music sensation and a former member of the Grammy-nominated C&C Music Factory). This creative alliance has produced a new, even more energetic dimension to Kohl's live "The Explosive Tour", "The Tornado Tour" and his production "The Importance Tour/Tour De Importance", and his production "The Make You Weak Tour" as well as his video performances. Ernest now even delves deeper into his passion for contemporary dance, teaming with some of New York City's hottest new choreographers, launching into Ernest's Concert and Media endeavor "The Ernest Kohl "Hits!" Tour"/"Ernest Kohl Live."

The acting credits of Ernest Kohl are as varied as the vehicles in which he's appeared. His stage work has included roles in musicals such as "Cabaret," "Carousel", "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat," and "The Rocky Horror Show." His film debut as a pimp in Euro-London Film's "Night People" is a stark contrast to his portrayal of Anthony Brent, a radical college student in Warner Bro's.' "The World According to Garp."

Ernest has enjoyed a successful modeling career that has landed him in the pages of GQ, Vogue and Newsweek. Currently working with consummate photographer Jack Pedota ("Batman Returns"), Kohl is featured as the Smalto Man in Smalto Cologne's "You Make Me Weak" advertising campaign.

Ernest Kohl is notably famous for the #1 hit's "SOONER OR LATER", "BEING ALIVE"( From The Stephen Sondheim Musical "COMPANY"), "THIS IS THE MOMENT" ( From The Frank Wildhorn & Leslie Bricusse Musical "JEKYLL & HYDE"), "TO SAVE THE LOVE", "FOLLOW YOUR HEART", "BAD TO BE GOOD", ALL I KNOW", "ONLY YOU" & "BE NEAR ME".

Currently Ernest Kohl's is represented with the #1 smash hit "TURN YOUR LIFE AROUND" - The Elliot S. Remixes which is holding strong at #1 on radio as well as club & pop charts world-wide from the musical "EIKASIA" as well as his two #1 Hit double Albums: ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL. #1 & VOL. #2

Ernest Kohl has worked with legendary producers Tom Moulton (Grace Jones, The Trammps, Gloria Gaynor,) Steve Skinner (arranger of Bette Midler's Grammy Award-winning "From A Distance," producer/arranger of "To Deserve You," and co-producer/musical arranger of the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Grammy-nominated musical and original cast recording "Rent" which won four Tony Awards, including "Best Musical"), Eric Beall (Martha Wash), David Freiberg (Jefferson Starship).

Ernest Kohl's next Maxi-Single CD and video release & already promises to be very surprising and exciting indeed! In fact, it is so exciting we dare not speak of it's nature so as not to spoil the big surprise! date forthcoming ... i.e. very soon! So be on the lookout as all we can tell you is that this one is definitely very, very "HOT"!!!

The new musical direction of Ernest Kohl promises to mark his arrival as pop/dance music's leading man.

