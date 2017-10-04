Erin Mackey and Wade McCollum to Lead Private Reading of TILL SOON, ANNE

Erin Mackey (IN TRANSIT, WICKED) and Wade McCollum (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME) will lead a private reading of TILL SOON, ANNE, a new musical with book and lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson and music by Bobby Cronin on Friday, October 6.

Also featured are John Bolger, Ann Arvia, Jaygee Macapugay, Edward Post, Kate Loprest and Cat Brindisi.

TILL SOON, ANNE is being developed in private residencies at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Preston Whiteway, Executive Director.

Erin Mackey most recently appeared in In Transit on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Amazing Grace, Chaplin, Anything Goes, Sondheim on Sondheim and Wicked (also Chicago and Los Angeles companies). Regional and Off-Broadway productions include Sweeney Todd (with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, also aired on PBS), Lady Be Good (NY City Center Encores!), South Pacific(Paper Mill Playhouse and Music Theater Wichita), The Light in the Piazza (South Coast Repertory), Phantom (PCLO), I Remember Mama(York Theater), A Taste of Things to Come (Bucks County Playhouse).

Wade McCollum was most recently in ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME. Wade has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked, in S.F. in Jersey Boys and also starred in the first national tour of Broadway's Priscilla Queen of the Desert as Tick/Mitzi. Off Broadway he has been seen as the Velociptor of Faith in Triassic Parq, and the Stranger in Secondary Dominance. Other favorite credits include: the Narrator in Fly by Night, Prior in Angels in America, Dracula in Steven Dietz's Dracula, Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Crumpet in The Santaland Diaries, the Emcee in Cabaret (Dallas Fort Worth Critic's Circle Award for Best Actor) Charlotte in I am My Own Wife, Peter/Craig in Dying City, Jake in A Lie of the Mind, Lancelot Gobbo in The Merchant of Venice, Batboy in Batboy the Musical and Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch for which he garnered Backstage's Garland Award and the Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Award for best actor. While based in LA, Wade originated the role of Woody in Toy Story: The Musical in several workshops for Disney. Film/TV: Sydney Carton in "The Knick" opposite Clive Owen, and Nolan Grigsby in the popular Broadway Web-series Submissions Only.

