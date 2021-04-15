Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, Ryan McCartan and More to Take Part in BROADWAY FOR ELIZA ORLINS Fundraiser

Additional stars taking part include Kelli Barrett, Jackie Burns, Maya Days, Max von Essen, Morgan James, Storm Lever, Kara Lindsay, Stephanie Martignetti and more.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, Ryan McCartan and More to Take Part in BROADWAY FOR ELIZA ORLINS Fundraiser

On April 29, Broadway stars will unite to raise funds to elect Eliza Orlins, the only public defender running in the Manhattan District Attorney race. The evening will be presented by The Hysterical Womxn's Society, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora.

The fundraiser will feature performances and appearances by Broadway performers Kelli Barrett, Jackie Burns, Maya Days, Max von Essen, Erika Henningsen, Morgan James, Storm Lever, Kara Lindsay, Stephanie Martignetti, Isabelle McCalla, Ryan McCartan, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, Jarrod Spector, Alysha Umphress, Jessica Vosk, and more.

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/broadwayeliza

Eliza Orlins is a Manhattan public defender and outspoken advocate for New York City's most vulnerable. For nearly a dozen years, she has represented over 3,000 New Yorkers who otherwise would not have been able to afford a lawyer. During this time, Orlins has developed a reputation as a relentless champion for the underdog. She has taken on the toughest of fights for the very people the system is rigged against, including Black and Brown New Yorkers and those in lower-income communities.

In 2020, Orlins announced her candidacy for Manhattan DA, with a platform designed to transform criminal justice and make New York safer for everyone.


