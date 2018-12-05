Erica Lustig and Ezekiel Andrew To Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At White Plains Performing Arts Center

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic Disney's Beauty and the Beast as the White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC)!

Ezekial Andrew (Beast) and Erica Lustig (Belle) will lead a cast that includes Elizabeth Brady (Babette), Robbie Crandall (Chip), Brendan Doyle (Cogsworth), Katelyn Lauria (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Dick Nagle (Maurice), Paulette Oliva (Mrs. Potts), Robert Peterpaul (Lefou), Patrick Pevehouse (Lumiere), Tom DeMichele (Gaston).

A timeless family favorite, Disney's Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Now a hideous beast, the prince must learn to love and earn their love in return, before the last petal of an Enchanted Rose falls. Should he fail, he would be doomed to remain a beast for all time. All of the fanciful characters, such as Cogsworth, Lumiere and Mrs. Potts are also trapped in this spellbound form until the Beast can learn to love and have his love returned.

The ensemble will feature Shaunice Alexander , Katie Jo Flanagan, Michael Hardenberg, Apryl Higgins, Taylor Rivera, Kristen Seggio, Tori Sicklick, Daniella Tamasi, Raleigh Tyler, Julius Williams, and Adam Winer.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is Directed by Frank Portanova with Musical Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick, Wardrobe Supervision by Samantha Irons, Sound Design by Robert McGarrity, Stage Managed by Jessie Jardon and Megan E. Coutts. Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton.

White Plains Performing Arts Center's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast is the largest and most elaborate in the 15 years history of this regional theatre. You are invited to "Be Our Guest" for this mesmerizing experience that embodies that magic of the theatre.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

