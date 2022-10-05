Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Erica Diederich's Horror-Comedy Show Comes To The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

The performance is on Sunday, October 9 at 7:00 PM.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Erica Diederich's Horror-Comedy Show Comes To The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Erica Diederich will perform in her one-woman show "A Scary Good Character Show". The show is both written and self-directed by Diederich. The performance will be presented by the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Sunday, October 9 at 7:00 PM and will feature a double billing with Kelly Cooper's "Kelly Cooper Takes You On A Date". Tickets are $12 are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201211®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklyncc.com%2Fshow-schedule%2Fwoof%2F10-9?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Erica Diederich (Character's Welcome, Comedy Central Digital) was an exceptionally terrified baby child. Then one day, everything changed. She now watches movies like 'The Conjuring' and 'It' for fun. Come watch 'A Scary Good Character Show', and experience a half-hour exploration of all things horror, laugh at some spooky themed characters and be a part in discovering how to overcome the terror within.




