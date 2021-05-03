Ephraim Sykes Joins Season 2 of Netflix's RUSSIAN DOLL

According to Deadline, 2019 Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes has joined the second season of Netflix's Russian Doll in a guest role. He joins Annie Murphy, and Sharlto Copley Carolyn Michelle Smith in the new season.

Ephraim Sykes is a native of St. Petersburg, Florida. He was last seen in hos Tony-nominated performance in Ain't Too Proud. He is next slated to lead MJ on Broadway as Michael Jackson. Ephraim also appeared in Kathryn Bigelow's new feature film Detroit, and as Seaweed J. Stubbs on NBC's Hairspray Live! Sykes graduated from the Alvin Ailey/Fordham University BFA program with departmental honors and toured with the Ailey II company for two years.

His TV/film credits include Marvin in HBO's Vinyl, Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, Marvel's Netflix series Luke Cage, Leave It on the Floor, Dance Flick, NBC's Smash, and 30 Rock. Sykes made his Broadway debut in The Little Mermaid and was in the original casts of Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton: An American Musical, Memphis, Newsies, and Motown The Musical.