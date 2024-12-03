Enter for the Chance to Win a Trip to See Idina Menzel in REDWOOD on Broadway, Plus More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Redwood, the upcoming Broadway show starring Idina Menzel, is partnering with Prizeo for Giving Tuesday.

You can now enter to win a VIP trip to New York City to see Idina Menzel return to Broadway in Redwood the musical on opening night February 13, 2025. You can win orchestra seating for you and a guest, an invitation to the exclusive opening night party to celebrate with the cast, a personalized thank you video from Idina herself, roundtrip airfare for you and a guest to New York City, and two-night luxury hotel accommodations at the Civilian Hotel.



Donating on Prizeo enters you to the drawing, and funds raised will go to help fund programs focused on protecting forests and advancing environmental sustainability efforts.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

Enter for the chance to win: https://prizeo.com/Redwood